JSW Energy (NSE:JSWENERGY) Price Target Increased by 11.62% to 347.26

The average one-year price target for JSW Energy (NSE:JSWENERGY) has been revised to 347.26 / share. This is an increase of 11.62% from the prior estimate of 311.10 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 187.86 to a high of 546.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.98% from the latest reported closing price of 385.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in JSW Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSWENERGY is 0.04%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 20,235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,325K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,117K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,035K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 6.03% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,111K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,979K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSWENERGY by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 791K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

