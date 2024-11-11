JSS Real Estate Acquires Majority Stake in Arima

Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA (ES:ARM) has released an update.
JSS Real Estate SOCIMI has successfully acquired 99.32% of Arima Real Estate SOCIMI’s shares through a voluntary public offer, meeting the legal requirements for a forced sale or purchase. However, JSS will not enforce a mandatory sale, allowing remaining shareholders to opt for a forced purchase within three months. The purchase price will mirror the offer price, adjusted for any prior dividend payouts.
