JSS Real Estate Acquires Majority Stake in Arima

Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA (ES:ARM) has released an update.

JSS Real Estate SOCIMI has successfully acquired 99.32% of Arima Real Estate SOCIMI’s shares through a voluntary public offer, meeting the legal requirements for a forced sale or purchase. However, JSS will not enforce a mandatory sale, allowing remaining shareholders to opt for a forced purchase within three months. The purchase price will mirror the offer price, adjusted for any prior dividend payouts.

