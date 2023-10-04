JSL (JSLG3) Price Target Increased by 7.00% to 13.19

The average one-year price target for JSL (JSLG3) has been revised to 13.19 / share. This is an increase of 7.00% from the prior estimate of 12.32 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.61% from the latest reported closing price of 8.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in JSL. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSLG3 is 0.32%, an increase of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 15,351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 12,098K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,890K shares, representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSLG3 by 43.08% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund Initial Class holds 963K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMGX - Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 918K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing a decrease of 38.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSLG3 by 45.68% over the last quarter.

TEMUX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 781K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 237K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSLG3 by 39.16% over the last quarter.

