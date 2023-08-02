JSL (JSLG3) Price Target Increased by 6.29% to 12.31

The average one-year price target for JSL (JSLG3) has been revised to 12.31 / share. This is an increase of 6.29% from the prior estimate of 11.58 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.40% from the latest reported closing price of 9.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in JSL. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSLG3 is 0.27%, an increase of 37.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 16,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 12,890K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund Initial Class holds 963K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMGX - Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 918K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing a decrease of 38.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSLG3 by 45.68% over the last quarter.

TEMUX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 781K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 229K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.