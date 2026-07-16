JSDA Launches Zero-Sugar Portfolio in Western Canada Club Stores

Jones Soda JSDA is broadening its product lineup with the introduction of its Zero Sugar Craft Soda range at Club Stores across Western Canada, marking another step in the company's efforts to meet shifting consumer preferences for healthier beverage choices.

The latest range is designed for consumers who are reducing their sugar intake but still want the rich, distinctive flavors that have long defined the Jones Soda brand. By offering beverages with zero sugar and zero calories, the company aims to appeal to health-conscious shoppers and longtime fans who may have moved away from traditional soft drinks.

The new collection includes four established Jones Soda flavors — Berry Lemonade, Orange & Cream, Cream Soda, and Root Beer. Per Jones Soda, the objective was to preserve the bold taste associated with its craft sodas, while eliminating sugar and calories, ensuring consumers do not have to compromise on flavor.

Consumer Engagement Strategy

Jones Soda believes that the launch addresses a growing demand for beverages that combine indulgent taste with better-for-you nutritional profiles. The company sees the new lineup as an opportunity to reconnect with customers who once enjoyed its products but have since opted for lower-sugar alternatives.

To support the rollout, Jones Soda is launching a consumer-focused digital campaign titled "Show Us Your Aftertaste Face." The campaign highlights a common criticism of many zero-sugar beverages — the lingering aftertaste — and encourages consumers to share their reactions after trying Jones Zero. Participants can upload photos or videos on social media while tagging the brand and using the campaign hashtag for a chance to win a year's supply of Jones Soda.

The initiative reflects the company's emphasis on consumer engagement, using customer feedback to shape product development and marketing efforts. Rather than simply expanding its beverage portfolio, Jones Soda is positioning the Zero Sugar range as a response to evolving consumer expectations for flavorful, low-calorie refreshment.

What it Means for Shareholders

With this launch, Jones Soda continues to strengthen its presence in the craft soda category by combining its signature flavors with a modern, sugar-free offering aimed at today's health-conscious consumers. While the launch is unlikely to have an immediate material impact on the company's financial performance, it reflects a strategic effort to participate in the faster-growing zero-sugar beverage segment. Expanding distribution through Western Canada Club Stores provides access to a broader customer base and could enhance brand visibility in a competitive retail environment.

For shareholders, the key factors to monitor will be consumer adoption, repeat purchases and the potential for wider retail expansion. If the Zero Sugar portfolio successfully attracts customers while re-engaging existing ones, it could support long-term revenue growth, improve product mix and strengthen Jones Soda's competitive positioning over time.

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