JSB (TYO:3480) Price Target Increased by 23.30% to 6,099.60

The average one-year price target for JSB (TYO:3480) has been revised to 6,099.60 / share. This is an increase of 23.30% from the prior estimate of 4,947.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,039.80 to a high of 6,279.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.83% from the latest reported closing price of 5,090.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in JSB. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3480 is 0.06%, a decrease of 53.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.46% to 133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 27K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 25K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 17.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3480 by 9.84% over the last quarter.

