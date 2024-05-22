News & Insights

JS Global Lifestyle Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HK:1691) has released an update.

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, authorization to fix directors’ remuneration, re-appointment of their auditor, and the granting of mandates to repurchase and issue shares. The overwhelming majority of votes supported the board’s proposals, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s governance.

