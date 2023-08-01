JS Global Lifestyle Company (JGLCF) Price Target Decreased by 27.46% to 0.95

The average one-year price target for JS Global Lifestyle Company (OTC:JGLCF) has been revised to 0.95 / share. This is an decrease of 27.46% from the prior estimate of 1.31 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.15 to a high of 1.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 429.27% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in JS Global Lifestyle Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JGLCF is 0.03%, a decrease of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 56K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 56K shares. No change in the last quarter.

