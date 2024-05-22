News & Insights

JS Global Lifestyle Announces Key Management Changes

May 22, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HK:1691) has released an update.

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited announced leadership changes, with Ms. KWAN Man Ying and Ms. HO Yin Kwan resigning as company secretary and process agent, respectively, effective May 27, 2024. The company has appointed Ms. SUEN Ka Yan, an experienced corporate services manager, as the new company secretary, authorized representative, and process agent. The Board expressed appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing officers and welcomed Ms. SUEN to her new role.

