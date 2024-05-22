JS Global Lifestyle Announces Key Management Changes

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HK:1691) has released an update.

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited announced leadership changes, with Ms. KWAN Man Ying and Ms. HO Yin Kwan resigning as company secretary and process agent, respectively, effective May 27, 2024. The company has appointed Ms. SUEN Ka Yan, an experienced corporate services manager, as the new company secretary, authorized representative, and process agent. The Board expressed appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing officers and welcomed Ms. SUEN to her new role.

For further insights into HK:1691 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.