JS Global Lifestyle (1691) Price Target Decreased by 5.32% to 8.76

The average one-year price target for JS Global Lifestyle (1691) has been revised to 8.76 / share. This is an decrease of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 9.26 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.38 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 564.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in JS Global Lifestyle. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1691 is 0.07%, a decrease of 53.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 93,157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 33,234K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,451K shares, representing a decrease of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1691 by 35.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,117K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,183K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1691 by 26.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,350K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1691 by 14.17% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,980K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,576K shares, representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1691 by 19.39% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 4,329K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

