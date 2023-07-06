News & Insights

Stocks

JS Global Lifestyle (1691) Price Target Decreased by 13.66% to 9.26

July 06, 2023 — 07:54 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for JS Global Lifestyle (1691) has been revised to 9.26 / share. This is an decrease of 13.66% from the prior estimate of 10.72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.40 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 634.68% from the latest reported closing price of 1.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in JS Global Lifestyle. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1691 is 0.06%, a decrease of 57.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 93,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HK:1691 / JS Global Lifestyle Co Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 33,234K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,451K shares, representing a decrease of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1691 by 35.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,117K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,183K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1691 by 26.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,350K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1691 by 14.17% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,980K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,576K shares, representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1691 by 19.39% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 4,329K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.