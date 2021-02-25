JRVR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: JRVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.18, changing hands as low as $45.82 per share. James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JRVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JRVR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.34 per share, with $57.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.43.

