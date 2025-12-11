JRVR, BCAL and More Are Now Strong Buy Stocks (Dec. 11)

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ponce Financial Group PDLB: This financial holding company, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Quote

James River Group JRVR: This insurance company which, own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 day.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote

California BanCorp BCAL: This registered bank holding company, which offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals and small to medium-sized businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

California BanCorp Price and Consensus

California BanCorp price-consensus-chart | California BanCorp Quote

Universal Health Services UHS: This company, which owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres and radiation oncology centers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

Waystar Holding Corp. WAY: This software company which provide solution for healthcare payments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Waystar Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Waystar Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Waystar Holding Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California BanCorp (BCAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.