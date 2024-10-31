JR East Sees Revenue and Profit Growth in 2024

East Japan Railway Company (JP:9020) has released an update.

East Japan Railway Company (JR East) reported a notable improvement in its financial performance for the six-month period ended September 30, 2024, with operating revenues increasing by 7.3% and profit attributable to owners rising by 19.4% compared to the previous year. This growth was supported by a 3 for 1 stock split conducted earlier in the year, contributing to a rise in earnings per share. The company remains optimistic about its fiscal year outlook, projecting further revenue and profit growth.

