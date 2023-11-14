JPST Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the JPST ETF (Symbol: JPST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.16, changing hands as high as $50.17 per share. JPST shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPST's low point in its 52 week range is $49.93 per share, with $50.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.16.

