JPST, PXI: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the JPST ETF, which added 9,600,000 units, or a 4.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PXI, which added 500,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PXI, in morning trading today Valero Energy is up about 0.3%, and Phillips 66 is lower by about 0.6%.

