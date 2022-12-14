Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the JPST ETF, which added 18,150,000 units, or a 4.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, which added 6,150,000 units, for a 33.8% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PSP, in morning trading today KKR is up about 0.6%, and Blue Owl Capital is higher by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: JPST, PSP: Big ETF Inflows

