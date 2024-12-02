JPST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the JPST ETF (Symbol: JPST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.45, changing hands as low as $50.39 per share. JPST shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPST's low point in its 52 week range is $50.16 per share, with $50.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.40.

