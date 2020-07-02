JPST, DWAS: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the JPST ETF, which added 10,000,000 units, or a 4.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, which added 1,250,000 units, for a 36.2% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DWAS, in morning trading today Novavax is down about 2.4%, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals is higher by about 6.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.