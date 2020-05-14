JPST Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JPST

In trading on Thursday, shares of the JPST ETF (Symbol: JPST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.36, changing hands as high as $50.38 per share. JPST shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPST's low point in its 52 week range is $46.02 per share, with $50.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.36.

