JPN GOVTS CLOSE: Yields up as BoJ paves way for expanded 10yr range

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Jan 29 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs weakened on Friday as the Bank of Japan seems to be paving the way to slow its JGB bond purchases and allow 10-year JGB yields to move in a wider range. JGBs were unable to post gains even though the Nikkei fell more than 500 points, with weakness most pronounced in the 14 to 15-year segment.

The BoJ signaled a reduction in bond purchases when it published the summary of opinions at its latest policy meeting. In the summarised meeting minutes, one participant said, "While monetary easing is expected to be prolonged, allowing 10-year Japanese government bond yields to move upward and downward to some extent will meet the investment-management needs of financial institutions through market functioning, and thereby will contribute to financial system stability." Another echoed that view, saying, "Even in a situation where 10-year JGB yields are allowed to move to some extent, the effects on economic activity are likely to be limited, since the proportion of funds that are affected by long-term interest rates is not high among those raised by firms and households." Our sources believe policy board member Hitoshi Suzuki, an ex-banker at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, probably made one of these remarks.

Later in the day, the central bank dropped another signal, more specifically in the short to mid-term sector, when it published its bond buying plan for February.

In reaction to these signals, yields moved higher to -0.11% in the five-year (up from -0.115% after strong BoJ operation results), 0.055% in the 10-year, the highest since August, and 0.71% in the 40-year, the highest since March 2019.

The earlier dip was met with some buying from regional accounts, but futures were unable to move higher because of the selling pressure most pronounced in the 14 to 15-year sector. Compared with the 11-tick losses in futures, the yields in the sector moved up 2.5bp on the day.

JGBs will likely remain nervous next week, especially ahead of next week's 10 and 30-year bond auctions, on worries that the BoJ is really in favour of more volatility in the market. "As the BoJ is going to reduce its purchase in the short to mid-term sector in February, I think it will signal it will buy less in longer-dated bonds when it publishes its operation plan for March," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.11 @151.82, open 151.89, high 151.90, low 151.80, volume 32,515

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.130%

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.115%

JGB 10-year yield +1.5bp @0.050%

JGB 20-year yield +1.0bp @0.450%

JGB 30-year yield +1.0bp @0.655%

JGB 40-year yield +1.5bp @0.705%

02-year swap rate 0.000bp @-0.06125%

05-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.04250%

07-year swap rate +0.500bp @-0.01000%

10-year swap rate +0.750bp @0.06125%

20-year swap rate +1.500bp @0.34750%

30-year swap rate +1.875bp @0.49500%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.125bp @-33.375bp

Nikkei -534.03pt (-1.89%) @27,663.39

USDJPY 104.47

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

02Feb 0130 ¥2.6trn 10-year auction

04Feb 0130 30-year auction

05Feb 0120 3-month auction

08Feb 0130 10-year linker auction

09Feb 0120 6-month auction

10Feb 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

12Feb 0120 3-month auction

16Feb 0130 5-year auction

18Feb 0120 1-year auction

18Feb 0130 20-year auction

19Feb 0120 3-month auction

24Feb 0120 6-month auction

24Feb 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

26Feb 0120 3-month auction

26Feb 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

03Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr JGBs

05Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 5-10yr, 10-25yr JGBs

09Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

15Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

19Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

22Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

25Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr

26Feb 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Mar

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

10Feb 0130 BoJ Nakamura's speech at Kochi Pref, presser at 0530GMT

18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

31Jan 23:50 Jan Foreign Reserves, prev US$1,394.7bn

01Feb 00:30 Jan Jibun Bank Mfg PMI, prev 50

01Feb 23:50 Jan Monetary Base, prev 18.3% y/y

03Feb 00:30 Jan Services PMI, prev 47.7

04Feb 23:30 Dec All Household Spending, prev 1.1% y/y

04Feb 23:30 Dec All Household Spending, prev -1.8% m/m

05Feb 05:00 Dec Coincident Indicator Index, prev -0.4

05Feb 05:00 Dec Leading Indicator Index, prev 2.3

07Feb 23:50 Jan Bank Lending, prev 6.2% y/y

07Feb 23:50 Dec Current Account NSA, prev Y1,878.4bn

07Feb 23:50 Dec Current Account, Goods, prev Y616.1bn

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))