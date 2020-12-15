JPN GOVTS CLOSE: Ultra long-end JGBs recover after reoffer auction

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, December 15 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGB futures remained in a very tight range all day, while ultra long-end bonds erased earlier losses and firmed in the end, led by the 14 to 15-year sector.

JGB futures opened at 152.13, up just one tick from yesterday, and quickly moved back down to a 152.12 low because of a lack of directional cues from US Treasuries overnight. The cash bond market opened quietly with no trades seen in the first 30 minutes of trading, but some buying interest prevailed in 20-year off-the-run issues in the 14 to 18-year sector.

The bid-tone in the 20-year off-the-run issues crept into the six to 10-year sector, where the 10-year on-the-run JB360 firmed to 0.005%, pushing futures up to a 152.17 high. However, the curve in the 20-year and beyond was unable to strengthen, with 20-year bonds remaining unchanged from yesterday at 0.385% and 30-year bonds softening 0.5bp to 0.63% as of midday. The 40-year on-the-run JU13 was untraded in the morning but Tradeweb quotes suggested it weakened 1.5bp to the 0.685% area. There was some dip-buying in 40-year off-the-run bonds from a life insurer.

Relatively good results of today's ¥500bn reoffer auction in the five to 15.5-year sector prompted more bids in the 15-year sector, where the 20-year off-the-run JL155 and JL154 rallied 1.5bp on the day. The rally helped 30 and 40-year bonds trim earlier losses. In the end, 30-year bonds firmed by a net 0.5bp from yesterday to 0.62%, while 40-year bonds came back to yesterday's closing level of 0.67%. Ten-year bonds firmed to zero for the first time since early August. However, regional accounts were quick to sell 10-year bonds preventing 10-year yields from going negative.

JGBs will likely remain steady tomorrow as the Bank of Japan is scheduled to conduct a regular operation to buy one to 10-year bonds.

In the bill market, the Ministry of Finance auctioned ¥3.8trn six-month bills. The auction stopped at -0.0902%, stronger than the -0.086% level in the morning. The results prompted some buying in the off-the-run six-month paper, which rallied from a -0.093% low in the morning to -0.11%.

[3pm prices]

Futures +0.04 @152.16, open 152.13, high 152.17, low 152.12, volume 13,120

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.145%

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.130%

JGB 10-year yield -1.0bp @0.000%

JGB 20-year yield -0.5bp @0.380%

JGB 30-year yield -0.5bp @0.620%

JGB 40-year yield 0.0bp @0.670%

02-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.05375%

05-year swap rate 0.000bp @-0.04750%

07-year swap rate -0.250bp @-0.02750%

10-year swap rate -0.375bp @0.03000%

20-year swap rate -0.750bp @0.24625%

30-year swap rate -0.750bp @0.36625%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.375bp @-36.625bp

Nikkei -44.6pt (-0.17%) @26,687.84

USDJPY 104.08

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

16Dec 0120 ¥3.5trn 1-year auction

17Dec 0120 ¥7.3trn 3-month auction

22Dec 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

24Dec 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

16Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

21Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

28Dec 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Jan

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

17-18Dec ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

28Dec 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Dec policy meeting

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

14Dec 04:30 Oct Tertiary Ind Act NSA, prev 3.9%

15Dec 23:50 Nov Exports, prev -0.2% y/y, poll 0.5%

15Dec 23:50 Nov Imports, prev -13.3% y/y, poll -10.5%

15Dec 23:50 Nov Trade Balance Total, prev Y871.7bn, poll Y529.8bn

16Dec 00:30 Dec Jibun Bank Mfg PMI Flash, prev 48.3

16Dec 00:30 Dec Business Activity Flash SA, prev 46.7

17Dec 05:00 Sep Leading Indicator Revised, prev 1.7

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI, Overall Nationwide, prev -0.4% y/y

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI, Core Nationwide, prev -0.7% y/y, poll -0.9%

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI Ex Fresh Food and Energy, prev -0.2% y/y

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI NSA Index, prev 101.8

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI Index Ex Fresh Food Index, prev 101.3

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI Less Food and Energy Index, prev 101.8

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto, Editing by Daniel Stanton)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))