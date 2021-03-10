JPN GOVTS CLOSE: Long-end JGBs choppy amid uncertainty over BoJ review

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Mar 10 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs moved without clear direction on Wednesday, with very long-dated bonds choppy ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy review next week since the governor and deputy governor have expressed different views about the band for the 10-year bond yield target. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week that he sees no need to expand the band, but Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said yields should be allowed to move more.

Futures opened at 151.15, up 10 ticks from yesterday, and swiftly rose to 151.19 following gains in US Treasuries overnight. Even before the 8:45am futures market open, five-year bonds caught a bid, firming 0.5bp to –0.07%.

The strength in the five-year sector was a bit puzzling to some market participants, especially after yesterday's poor five-year auction. The sector seems to have been boosted by the Nikkei report that the BoJ will likely announce not just how to deal with adverse effects of its prolonged monetary easing but also alert markets it can lower its policy rates should the economy worsen. Currently, nobody in the JGB market believes the BoJ can deepen its negative rates as such an easing step would hurt banks very badly.

While the five-year sector held firm, 10 to 20-year bonds were unable to strengthen, resulting in the curve steepening and pulling futures down from the early high. Around 10:40am, off-the-run issues in the 20 and 30-year softened 1bp, while futures fell as low as 151.00.

The long-end of the curve was choppy as many participants backed off, leaving the market illiquid. Around 1pm, the curve turned around from its early steepening move as 10 and 30-year bonds suddenly caught a bid. By the 3pm close, futures bounced from the low to as high as 151.14, while both 30 and 40-year bonds firmed 1bp to 0.69% and 0.73%, respectively. However, 20-year bonds could not keep up the pace because of caution towards tomorrow's 20-year auction.

The 20-year sale will likely be weak, in our view, amid the uncertainty about the BoJ policy review and especially after the poor five-year sale. Given the recent tightness for the 20-year on-the-run JL175 in the repo market, there may be some short-covering demand, but we hear shorts are not particularly big in size. The repo rate on the 20-year issue today was around –15bp to –17bp, only about 10bp lower than general collateral (GC) repo (–6.5bp to –7bp). Some regional accounts apparently need to buy ahead of Japan's fiscal year-end, but we think may choose to buy in the secondary market.

[3pm prices]

Mar futures +0.06 @151.11, open 151.15, high 151.19, low 151.00, volume 36,948

Jun futures +0.06 @150.93, open 150.99, high 151.02, low 150.83, volume 21,741

Mar/Jun +0.01 @0.18, open 0.17, high 0.18, low 0.16, volume 18,485

JGB 02-year yield untraded on JBTC, but -0.1bp @-0.1195% on Tradeweb

JGB 05-year yield -0.5bp @-0.070%

JGB 10-year yield -0.5bp @0.120%

JGB 20-year yield 0.0bp @0.510%

JGB 30-year yield -1.0bp @0.690%

JGB 40-year yield -1.0bp @0.730%

02-year swap rate -0.750bp @-0.03500%

05-year swap rate -0.500bp @0.01250%

07-year swap rate -0.500bp @0.06750%

10-year swap rate -0.500bp @0.16250%

20-year swap rate -0.375bp @0.43500%

30-year swap rate -0.750bp @0.55375%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis -1.5bp @-36.625bp

Nikkei +8.62pt (+0.03%) @29,036.56

USDJPY 108.88

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

11Mar 0130 ¥1.2trn 20-year auction

12Mar 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

16Mar 0130 ¥500bn liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

17Mar 0120 1-year auction

18Mar 0120 3-month auction

23Mar 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr)

24Mar 0120 6-month auction

25Mar 0130 40-year auction

26Mar 0120 3-month auction

30Mar 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

12Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

17Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr JGBs

22Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

26Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 5-10yr JGBs

31Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

31Mar 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Apr

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

16Mar 0400 BoJ governor Kuroda's speech at Fintech Summit

18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

10Mar 23:50 Feb Corp Goods Price, prev 0.4% m/m, poll 0.5%

10Mar 23:50 Feb Corp Goods Price, prev -1.6% y/y, poll -0.7%

11Mar 23:50 Q1 Business Survey Index, prev 21.6

12Mar 02:00 Mar Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI DI, prev 35.84

14Mar 23:50 Jan Machinery Orders, prev 5.2% m/m

14Mar 23:50 Jan Machinery Orders, prev 11.8% y/y

15Mar 04:30 Jan Tertiary Industry Activity NSA, prev 7.1%

16Mar 04:30 Jan Industrial O/P Revised SA, prev -1% m/m

16Mar 04:30 Jan Capacity Utilization SA, prev 0.8% m/m

16Mar 04:30 Jan Industrial O/P Revised SA, prev -4.2% y/y

16Mar 23:00 Mar Reuters Tankan Mfg DI, prev 3

16Mar 23:00 Mar Reuters Tankan Non-Mfg DI, prev -7

16Mar 23:50 Feb Exports, prev 6.4% y/y

16Mar 23:50 Feb Imports, prev -9.5% y/y

16Mar 23:50 Feb Trade Balance Total, prev Y325.4bn deficit

