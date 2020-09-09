JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs up on lower stocks

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Sept 9 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs extended Tuesday's gains following big losses in US stocks and lower global bond yields overnight. Sources reported some front-running buying before tomorrow's 20-year sale and requisite buying into thin offers pushed yields lower.

The key driver for lower global yields is the big losses in US tech shares. At the same time, SoftBank Group's shares have been tumbling amid worries that it made the wrong bets. SoftBank is rumoured to be a buyer of not just US tech shares but call options.

We are sceptical about the accuracy of the rumour because SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said last month that the company would use derivatives to protect against market volatility.

At a press conference on its earnings on August 11, he talked about the launch of a new investment unit and its strategy. He said SoftBank had already invested in about 30 shares, and that he was planning to use a strategy similar to the one it used when it bought Nvidia shares. The strategy was to buy put options to protect against downside risks and sell calls to 'enhance its capital efficiency'. We think what he meant was the costs of buying puts would be offset by the proceeds from call option sales. If it did use the same strategy, the recent sell-off in US tech shares would not harm SoftBank.

Nonetheless, the drop in US stocks and subsequent drop in Japanese stocks helped JGBs. Futures were initially unable to rise to the psychologically important 152.00 line during the morning session, but did break above the line to as high as 152.02 around 2pm. At the same time, 10-year yields fell to 0.025%, the lowest since August 25.

Futures also saw good volume of rollovers to the December contract from the current lead September contract. Futures saw a heavy 38,918 contracts traded today, but 49% of it was rollover-related.

Trading in the cash bond market was light, with no trades seen in the on-the-run issues in the two, five, 10, 20 and 40-year sectors during the morning session.

In the money market, a ¥3.6trn six-month bill auction came out weak, stopping at -0.133% with a 1.2bp tail, weaker than the pre-auction trading points of -0.157% to -0.159%. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.26, much the same as 3.20 at the previous six-month sale. The new bill was resilient in the secondary market, recovering to -0.147%.

Tomorrow's key focus is a 20-year auction. The prospects are split between those who believe investors will not buy 20-year bonds near 0.40% and those who believe investors have no choice but to buy as there will be no long-end supply until a 40-year auction on September 24 and because of lower stocks. A strong auction result would push futures up by another notch and put flattening pressure on the curve, but a weak result would cause the yield curve to steepen with JGBs up to the 10-year sector to be supported before a Bank of Japan bond buying operation in the one to 10-year sector on Friday.

[3pm prices]

Sep futures +0.13 @151.97, open 151.94, high 152.02, low 151.93, volume 38,918

Dec futures +0.14 @151.89, open 151.84, high 151.95, low 151.84, volume 22,229

Sep/Dec -0.01 @0.08, open 0.08, high 0.09, low 0.06, volume 19,068

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @0.000%

JGB 05-year yield -0.5bp @-0.095%

JGB 10-year yield -1.0bp @0.025%

JGB 20-year yield 0.0bp @0.000%

JGB 30-year yield -1.5bp @0.595%

JGB 40-year yield -1.0bp @0.620%

02-year swap rate -0.375bp @-0.04250%

05-year swap rate -0.750bp @-0.04250%

07-year swap rate -0.875bp @-0.02250%

10-year swap rate -1.000bp @0.03500%

20-year swap rate -1.000bp @0.24750%

30-year swap rate -0.875bp @0.34625%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis -0.875bp @-46bp

Nikkei -241.59pt (-1.04%) @23,032.54

USDJPY 105.90

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

10Sep 0130 ¥1.2trn 20-year auction

11Sep 0120 ¥7.55trn 3-month auction

15Sep 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

16Sep 0120 1-year auction

18Sep 0120 3-month auction

18Sep 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr)

24Sep 0120 6-month auction

24Sep 0130 40-year auction

25Sep 0120 3-month auction

29Sep 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

11Sep 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

14Sep 0110 BoJ to buy 10-25yr JGBs

16Sep 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

23Sep 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

28Sep 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

30Sep 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr JGBs

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

16-17 ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

29Sep 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Sep policy meeting

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

09Sep 23:50 Jul Machinery Orders, prev -7.6% m/m

10Sep 23:50 Aug Corp Goods Price, prev 0.6% m/m

10Sep 23:50 Aug Corp Goods Price, prev -0.9% y/y

10Sep 23:50 Q3 Business Survey Index, prev -52.3%

11Sep 02:00 Sep TR IPSOS PCSI diffusion index, prev 32.23

13Sep 23:00 Sep Reuters Tankan DI, prev -33

13Sep 23:00 Sep Non-Manufacturers DI-, prev 23

14Sep 04:30 Jul Tertiary Ind Act NSA, prev 11.9%

14Sep 04:30 Jul Industrial O/P Rev SA, prev 1.9% m/m

14Sep 04:30 Jul Capacity Utilisation SA, prev 6.2% m/m

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

((Takahiro.Okamoto@thomsonreuters.com;))

