JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs take breather from recent rally

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Apr 23 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs have taken a breather after Wednesday's rally but maintained the bullish trend since the beginning of the month, as investors are flush with ample cash looking to buy on dips. Dealers' inventories are apparently quite light now because of this month's good investor buying.

Also supporting JGBs are concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in Japan. To slow down the spread of the virus fuelled by new variants, the government will restore the state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, reportedly from April 25 to May 11.

JGB futures opened at 151.63, up four ticks following gains in US Treasuries overnight. Despite the gains in futures, 20 and 30-year bonds were unable to strengthen with a 20-year off-the-run issue softening 0.5bp, a continuation of yesterday afternoon's weakness.

Around 9:40am, the 20-year segment recovered, pushing futures up to 151.66. The 10-year segment too firmed 0.5bp to 0.06%, slowly approaching the 0.00% to 0.05% area that had been a familiar range before the Bank of Japan signalled its intention to widen the band for its 10-year yield target.

From the high, futures eased lower for the rest of the day, largely driven by higher US bond yields. The day's low of 151.53 was seen around 2:20pm. Cash bonds were soggy too, with 30-year yields rising as high as 0.64% at one stage and with 10-year yields moving back up to 0.065%. Nonetheless, the losses were very limited overall.

Flow-wise, sources reported no activity of significance. "We saw some selling in short-dated notes, but did not see any major selling," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm. He expects JGBs to remain solid until the Bank of Japan's JGB buying operation next Monday, but he said that, whatever the outcome of the operation, he does not expect futures to rise above today's high of 151.66 ahead of central bank events both in Japan and the US.

In the money market, the Ministry of Finance auctioned ¥6.5trn of three-month bills. The auction went well, stopping at -0.1023%. The bid-to-cover ratio improved to 4.27 from 4.13 previously. The new bill firmed to -0.108% in the secondary market.

Dealers' funding needs are weak. The rate on general collateral (GC) repo was -9bp to -9.5bp, up from yesterday's main trading point of -11bp, but sources said the rise was surprisingly limited given the fact that dealers were supposed to finance what they had bought at yesterday's six-month bill auction and today's auction. We think such a small increase in GC suggests dealers' inventories, perhaps not only of T-bills but also of JGBs, are very light.

In SC repo trading, the JB350, the cheapest-to-deliver issue for the already-expired March futures contract, remained squeezed at -35bp. The JB333 was also as expensive as the JB350.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.03 @151.56, open 151.63, high 151.66, low 151.53, volume 21,031

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.135%

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.110%

JGB 10-year yield 0.0bp @0.065%

JGB 20-year yield 0.0bp @0.430%

JGB 30-year yield +0.5bp @0.635%

JGB 40-year yield +1.0bp @0.680%

02-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.03250%

05-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.00500%

07-year swap rate +0.125bp @0.03375%

10-year swap rate +0.125bp @0.11125%

20-year swap rate +0.125bp @0.37500%

30-year swap rate 0.000bp @0.51250%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis -0.5bp @-31bp

Nikkei -167.54pt (-0.57%) @29,020.63

USDJPY 107.91

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

28Apr 0130 ¥3trn 2-year auction

06May 0120 6-month auction

07May 0120 3-month auction

07May 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr)

11May 0130 10-year auction

13May 0130 30-year auction

14May 0120 3-month auction

17May 0130 10-year linker auction

19May 0120 1-year auction

19May 0130 5-year auction

21May 0120 3-month auction

21May 0130 20-year auction

24May 0120 6-month auction

25May 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

27May 0130 40-year auction

28May 0120 3-month auction

31May 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

26Apr 0110 BoJ to buy Y475bn 1-3yr, Y450bn 3-5yr, Y450bn 5-10yr JGBs

28Apr 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for May

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

26-27 ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

27Apr ---- BoJ's Outlook report

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

25Apr 23:50 Mar Service PPI, prev -0.1%

26Apr 05:00 Feb Leading Indicator Revised, prev 0.8

27Apr 23:50 Mar Retail Sales, prev -1.5% y/y

27Apr 23:50 Mar Large Scale Retail Sales, prev -3.3% y/y

29Apr 23:30 Apr CPI, Overall Tokyo, prev -0.2% y/y

29Apr 23:30 Apr CPI Tokyo Ex fresh food, prev -0.1% y/y

29Apr 23:30 Apr CPI Tokyo Excl Food & Energy, prev 0.4% y/y

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))