JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs solid as virus cases rise, US yields fall

JGBs remained solid on Wednesday despite a 680-point rally in the Nikkei as US Treasury yields moved lower in Asia and bond investors are still flush with ample cash at the start of the fiscal year.

Also supporting JGBs was caution towards rising Covid-19 cases in Japan. The stock market seems to be brushing aside the fourth wave of the coronavirus, but the recent spike in infections is concerning. The virus has been spreading fast especially in Osaka, the second-largest prefecture GDP-wise, straining local medical capacity. According to public broadcaster NHK, some patients had to wait more than seven hours in ambulances because no hospitals could accept them. The national government is reportedly mulling restoring the state of emergency in Osaka and Tokyo and two other prefectures, especially ahead of the Golden Week holiday starting on April 29. NHK reported that the government will announce the state of emergency as soon as Friday.

JGB futures opened at 151.55, unchanged from yesterday, and a subsequent dip to 151.54 turned out to be the day's low. Futures then moved higher because of a sudden drop in US yields in Asia. During the move higher in futures, the 20-year segment caught a bid. The yield on the newly auctioned JL176 moved down 0.5bp to 0.425%, versus the stop rate at Tuesday's auction of 0.439%.

As the morning session progressed, the 20-year segment firmed a bit further with the yield down to 0.42%, a net 1bp lower on the day. Both 10 and 30-year yields also moved down, but only 0.5bp to 0.065% and 0.62%, respectively. When five-year yields too fell 0.5bp to -0.11% around 10:40am, futures moved up to the morning session high of 151.65.

Profit-taking appeared in ultra long-end bonds in the afternoon, but futures held on to their earlier gains. Twenty-year yields moved back up to yesterday's closing level of 0.43%, while 30-year yields rose 1bp on the day to 0.635%.

The firm futures, despite the Nikkei's rally and profit-taking in ultra long-end bonds, suggest JGB market sentiment is very solid. "Our clients are now seriously looking for a dip and not looking to take profits," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm. He thinks JGBs will remain solid at least until next Monday when the Bank of Japan will conduct its regular operations to buy one to 10-year JGBs. He also thinks that those who sold futures to protect their long positions on cash bonds might be forced to buy back futures if 10-year yields fall to 0.05% and futures rise to the 151.70 to 151.80 area.

In the money market, a ¥3.4trn six-month bill auction went well, stopping at -0.1082% with just a 0.2bp tail.

