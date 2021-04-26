JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs soften on weak BoJ op results

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Apr 26 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs softened on Monday as the results of today's Bank of Japan bond buying operations came out weak and US yields moved higher in Asia. Investors showed some dip-buying interest in the afternoon, but they mostly sat on the sidelines ahead of central bank events in Japan and the US later this week. Although no surprise is expected from the BoJ policy board meeting, especially when Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures are under a state of emergency, investors may need to watch how US yields react if US Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledges the recent strong economic data.

JGB futures opened at 151.60, up four ticks from Friday, and quickly hit the day's high of 151.61 despite losses in global bonds Friday. As the BoJ was scheduled to buy JGBs in the one to 10-year segment at its regular operations today, sellers were apparently sitting on the sidelines.

Cash bonds opened quietly with the 20-year off-the-run JL175 being the only issue traded in the first one hour of trading.

Around 10:20am, futures slipped below Friday's close around while cash yields moved sideways to a bit lower. Both 10 and 30-year yields remained unchanged at 0.065% and 0.635%, respectively, while yields in the 15-year segment declined 0.5bp. Flow-wise, there was some selling from a regional bank in the 10-year sector.

Futures extended losses in the afternoon as the BoJ bond buying operation result in the five to 10-year segment in particular came out weaker than expected. Yields moved up across the curve, but only 0.5bp, with five, 10 and 30-year yields to -0.105%, 0.07%, and 0.64%. Futures fell to the day's low of 151.46 around 2pm while 30-year bonds weakened a bit further to 0.645% into the 3pm close. Regional accounts showed some dip-buying interest in 20-year bonds, but they were in no rush as the BoJ is not scheduled to conduct JGB buying operations for the rest of the week.

Some participants expect futures to continue to soften a bit more. "I think futures will fall to the 151.34 to 151.35 area," a dealer at a Japanese securities firm said, suggesting the area was the lows on April 14 to 20. He is not worried about this week's FOMC meeting, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. "I think Powell will say the strong economic data would be temporary and suggest the Fed will remain accommodative."

Meanwhile, JGB market participants expect the BoJ to keep policy unchanged when it ends its two-day policy meet tomorrow. The latest survey done by Ueda Yagi, one of Japan's major money market brokers, shows 99% of the 140 respondents expect no policy change. The survey also says 79% expect 10-year yields to move sideways in the next three months. Interestingly, fewer people (19% from 29% previously) see 10-year yields rise.

