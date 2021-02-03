JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs remain directionless, repo tightness strengthens

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Feb 3 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs continued moving without clear direction on Wednesday as the upside was limited by worries about what the Bank of Japan will do when it reviews its policy in March, while the downside was also limited because of some buying in the ultra long-end sector. Futures fell for the sixth session in a row and hence will likely bounce a bit in the immediate future.

JGB futures opened at 151.73, off two ticks from yesterday following losses in global bonds overnight, but quickly bounced to 151.76 within a few minutes. Cash bonds moved little in early trade with both 10 and 30-year yields staying at yesterday's close of 0.05% and 0.665%, respectively. As the morning session progressed, the curve flattened a bit with 10-year yields moving up to 0.055% while 20 and 40-year yields moved down 0.5bp to 0.465% and 0.705%, respectively. Into the midday close, the curve flattened a bit further with 20 and 40-year yields down at 0.46% and 0.70%. The 30-year yields only fell 0.5bp amid caution towards tomorrow's 30-year sale.

Futures moved up to a 151.77 high when the session restarted, as the results of today's Bank of Japan bond buying operations came out stronger than expected. Ten-year yields moved back down to 0.05%. However, futures' gains quickly stalled, and they spent most of the afternoon around 151.73. Long-dated bonds ultimately pared earlier gains ahead of the 30yr auction, led by the 11 to 12-year sector.

Flow-wise, foreign accounts covered short positions in the 20-year, while persistent buying was seen from life insurers in the 30-year.

Futures may bounce in the immediate future, in our view, given the fact that they fell for the sixth session in a row. They had fallen for seven consecutive sessions in the past, but only a few times. The recent repo tightness will also make it difficult to put on shorts. The five-year on-the-run JS146 started trading near -20bp and tightened below -30bp after today's BoJ operations. The 20-year on-the-run JL175 has been very expensive. Some repo traders borrowed it even around -40bp until the 20-year auction on February 18. The 30-year on-the-run JX69 is said to have traded around -35bp. Meanwhile the rate on general collateral (GC) repo held steady around -8bp to -8.5bp.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.01 @151.74, open 151.73, high 151.77, low 151.69, volume 23,456

JGB 02-year yield -0.5bp @-0.130%

JGB 05-year yield -0.5bp @-0.110%

JGB 10-year yield 0.0bp @0.050%

JGB 20-year yield -0.5bp @0.465%

JGB 30-year yield 0.0bp @0.665%

JGB 40-year yield -0.5bp @0.705%

02-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.05875%

05-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.03875%

07-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.00250%

10-year swap rate +0.125bp @0.07375%

20-year swap rate -0.250bp @0.35750%

30-year swap rate -0.625bp @0.49875%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.875bp @-31.625bp

Nikkei +284.33pt (+1%) @28,646.50

USDJPY 105.01

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

04Feb 0130 ¥900bn 30-year auction

05Feb 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

08Feb 0130 ¥200bn 10-year linker auction

09Feb 0120 ¥3.4trn 6-month auction

10Feb 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

12Feb 0120 3-month auction

16Feb 0130 5-year auction

18Feb 0120 1-year auction

18Feb 0130 20-year auction

19Feb 0120 3-month auction

24Feb 0120 6-month auction

24Feb 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

26Feb 0120 3-month auction

26Feb 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

05Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 5-10yr, 10-25yr JGBs

09Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

15Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

19Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

22Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

25Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr

26Feb 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Mar

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

10Feb 0130 BoJ Nakamura's speech at Kochi Pref, presser at 0530GMT

18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

04Feb 23:30 Dec All Household Spending, prev 1.1% y/y

04Feb 23:30 Dec All Household Spending, prev -1.8% m/m

05Feb 05:00 Dec Coincident Indicator Index, prev -0.4

05Feb 05:00 Dec Leading Indicator Index, prev 2.3

07Feb 23:50 Jan Bank Lending, prev 6.2% y/y

07Feb 23:50 Dec Current Account NSA, prev Y1,878.4bn

07Feb 23:50 Dec Current Account, Goods, prev Y616.1bn 09Nov 23:50 Sep JPY Current Account, Goods, prev Y413.2bn

