JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs remain choppy, curve steepens in the end

By Takahiro Okamoto Mar 12 - [JGBs] JGBs remained choppy because of uncertainty about the coming policy review by the Bank of Japan, with the yield curve initially flattening into today's BoJ bond buying operations before the flattening stalled as the operation's results were weak. The choppy price move was also seen in the calendar spread, which widened to 0.31 at one point. The yield curve initially flattened, continuing on the move from yesterday afternoon, with 20-year yields moving lower to 0.465%, almost 5bp below the average accepted yield at yesterday's 20-year auction. Forty-year yields were down to 0.665%. The flattening stalled in the afternoon as the results of today's JGB buying operations in the 25-year plus segment came out weaker than expected. By the end of the day, 20-year yields bounced to 0.49%, as did 40-year yields to 0.70%. The 20-year yields kept rising in the evening, driven by higher US yields, and touched 0.50%. The initially drop in yields did invite some profit-taking selling from regional accounts and an insurer in the 30-year segment and regional accounts in the 10-year sector, especially when 10-year yields fell to the psychologically important 0.10%. Given the strength in two-year notes into the 3pm close, some investors may have shifted from long-dated bonds to the short-term paper, to stay away from the recent market volatility, one source said. June futures, now rolled over from the March contract, spent the entire session in a relatively narrow 151.11/150.93 range all day, but the March/June calendar spread was choppy. It shot up to 0.31 at one point from 0.22 yesterday, likely because participants rushed to unwind their short positions from the March contract before the weekend. Next week we believe JGBs will likely remain nervous amid the heightened uncertainty over what the BoJ will do when it reviews its policy on March 18 to 19. Perhaps market participants will use the BoJ operations on March 17 as the last opportunity to clean up their inventories before the BoJ event. The central bank is scheduled to buy JGBs across the one to 25-year segment on that day. [3pm prices] Mar futures +0.02 @151.29, open 151.28, high 151.37, low 151.20, volume 13,240 Jun futures -0.06 @150.99, open 151.03, high 151.11, low 150.93, volume 26,724 Mar/Jun +0.08 @0.30, open 0.25, high 0.31, low 0.24, volume 9,811 JGB 02-year yield untraded on JBTC, but -0.8bp @-0.1315% on Tradeweb JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.080% JGB 10-year yield +1.0bp @0.110% JGB 20-year yield +1.0bp @0.490% JGB 30-year yield +1.0bp @0.660% JGB 40-year yield +1.0bp @0.700% 02-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.04000% 05-year swap rate +0.125bp @0.00250% 07-year swap rate +0.375bp @0.05750% 10-year swap rate +0.500bp @0.15250% 20-year swap rate +1.125bp @0.42500% 30-year swap rate +2.000bp @0.54875% 5-year USDJPY xccy basis +1bp @-37.75bp Nikkei +506.19pt (+1.73%) @29,717.83 USDJPY 108.87 [Upcoming auctions (GMT)] 16Mar 0130 ¥500bn liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr) 17Mar 0120 ¥3.5trn 1-year auction 18Mar 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction 23Mar 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr) 24Mar 0120 6-month auction 25Mar 0130 40-year auction 26Mar 0120 3-month auction 30Mar 0130 2-year auction [Upcoming BoJ operations] 17Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr JGBs 22Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs 26Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 5-10yr JGBs 31Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs 31Mar 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Apr [Upcoming events (GMT)] 16Mar 0400 BoJ governor Kuroda's speech at Fintech Summit 18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT 23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting 28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting 31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends [Upcoming economic data (GMT)] 14Mar 23:50 Jan Machinery Orders, prev 5.2% m/m 14Mar 23:50 Jan Machinery Orders, prev 11.8% y/y 15Mar 04:30 Jan Tertiary Industry Activity NSA, prev 7.1% 16Mar 04:30 Jan Industrial O/P Revised SA, prev -1% m/m 16Mar 04:30 Jan Capacity Utilization SA, prev 0.8% m/m 16Mar 04:30 Jan Industrial O/P Revised SA, prev -4.2% y/y 16Mar 23:00 Mar Reuters Tankan Mfg DI, prev 3 16Mar 23:00 Mar Reuters Tankan Non-Mfg DI, prev -7 16Mar 23:50 Feb Exports, prev 6.4% y/y 16Mar 23:50 Feb Imports, prev -9.5% y/y 16Mar 23:50 Feb Trade Balance Total, prev Y325.4bn deficit (Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland) ((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773)) Copyright © Refinitiv 2021. Click For Restrictions - https://www.refinitiv.com/en/policies/copyright-notice

