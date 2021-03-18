JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs recover from plunge after BoJ report

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Mar 18 (IFR) - [JGBs]

Looking at today's closing levels, one might think JGBs had another boring day in reaction to higher long-end US yields overnight, but in fact it was was a rough ride because of a report from the Nikkei daily.

The report said the Bank of Japan is looking to slightly widen the band for its long-term target yield to +/-25bp around zero from the current +/-20bp with the aim of improving the functioning of the bond market. The central bank is reviewing its policy at a two-day meeting starting today and will announce the outcome tomorrow.

The report also said the BoJ is looking to remove a pledge to buy ¥6trn of ETFs annually to make that purchase programme more flexible.

The report took the market by surprise as it came out before the actual outcome of the meeting, and possibly was ready to publish even before the first day of the meet. Usually the BoJ begins the first day of a policy meeting at 2pm, but the Nikkei report was published at noon.

In reaction to the report, JGB futures nosedived from the midday close of 151.25 all the way down to 150.85 when the afternoon session started. Cash yields surged to 0.115% in the 10-year (from 0.085% in the morning), 0.52% in the 20-year (from 0.47%) and 0.69% in the 30-year (from 0.645%).

Market participants were furious about the timing of the report. "Who is the BoJ communicating with, a Nikkei reporter or the markets?" asked a dealer at a Japanese securities firm. The discussion on the band widening also caused confusion because Governor Kuroda had said earlier that he does not think it is appropriate or necessary to widen the band.

That said, we do think it looks meaningless to widen the band by just 5bp on both sides. In July 2018, Kuroda said the BoJ would allow 10-year yields to move "around 20bp range each side of zero", hence an additional 5bp would be negligible. Furthermore, after the Kuroda remarks, the BoJ allowed 10-year yields to move close to or beyond the current band only a few times, leaving the target range meaningless, because it bought JGBs very carefully so as not to disturb the market.

The sudden plunge caused by the Nikkei report provided a good dip-buying opportunity. Regional accounts were quick to seize the opportunity and buy 10-year and longer-dated bonds. Life insurer buying was also seen in 30-year bonds. The dip-buying pushed 30-year yields back down to 0.655% briefly, below yesterday's closing level.

In the money market, the Ministry of Finance auctioned ¥6.7trn three-month bills at -0.0986%. The new paper held steady at -0.106% in the secondary market.

The focus tomorrow will obviously be the BoJ meeting's outcome and especially how the central bank lets 10-year yields move more. We think the BoJ will reduce its bond purchases and make its bond buying schedule less transparent, but we need to know how much it will reduce and when it starts to reduce. Please recall Kuroda and Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said it is important to keep the yield curve stably low as the economy is hit by the coronavirus, so the BoJ may not immediately start to reduce the bond purchases.

Kuroda's post-meeting press conference should be closely monitored to see how he explains the difference in views between Amamiya and himself about the widening band. Our wild guess is Kuroda may be losing his grip on the policy board.

[MoF data]

Japanese accounts resumed selling foreign bonds in the week ended March 13, the latest data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

The net selling came after purchases of ¥117bn the previous week, with net sales totaling more than ¥3.9trn since mid-February.

On the other side of the ledger, foreign accounts remained net buyers of Japanese bonds for the second week in a row, buying a net ¥769.1bn last week after having bought ¥757.5bn the previous week.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.07 @151.13, open 151.23, high 151.32, low 150.85, volume 23,109

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.145%

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.095%

JGB 10-year yield +1.0bp @0.100%

JGB 20-year yield +0.5bp @0.485%

JGB 30-year yield 0.0bp @0.660%

JGB 40-year yield 0.0bp @0.700%

02-year swap rate -0.250bp @-0.05125%

05-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.00875%

07-year swap rate +0.375bp @0.04750%

10-year swap rate +0.625bp @0.14500%

20-year swap rate +0.750bp @0.43375%

30-year swap rate +1.250bp @0.57250%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.75bp @-35.25bp

Nikkei +302.42pt (+1.01%) @30,216.75

USDJPY 108.88

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

23Mar 0130 ¥400bn liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr)

24Mar 0120 ¥3.4trn 6-month auction

25Mar 0130 40-year auction

26Mar 0120 3-month auction

30Mar 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

22Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

26Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 5-10yr JGBs

31Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

31Mar 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Apr

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))