JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs recover after initial sell-off on BoJ news

JGBs plunged early in reaction to the news that the Bank of Japan is considering a wider range for its 10-year JGB yield target. They quickly bounced as dip-buying appeared, but the 20-year segment remained weak ahead of tomorrow's 20-year auction.

Jiji Press reported on Saturday that the BoJ is looking for more policy flexibility by allowing 10-year yields to move in a wider range. The Japanese central bank has been keeping its 10-year yield target around zero under its yield curve control policy but allows the yield to move within 20bp either side of the target.

Participants are puzzled why the range needs to be widened given that 10-year yields have been in a -0.10% to +0.10% range since April and 10-year yields fell to the lower end of the range only in March when the spread of the coronavirus prompted investors to unload both stocks and bonds for cash.

Though what the BoJ is trying to do is still debatable, market participants think the BoJ simply wants to reduce its bond purchases to make its policy framework more sustainable.

Futures opened at 151.66, down 19 ticks from Friday, and quickly dropped to a 151.56 within a minute. The 10-year benchmark yield jumped 2bp to 0.05%, while 20 and 30-year yields surged 3bp to 0.445% and 0.675%, respectively. The early sell-off invited good dip-buying. A trader at a mega-bank relayed that it was "all-star" buying, indicating that a wide variety of investors jumped in to buy on the dips including life insurers buying 30 and 40-year bonds in good size.

The buying pushed futures back up to a 151.73 high within about an hour, while 20 and 30-year yields moved back down to 0.435% and 0.655%. For the rest of the day, futures moved in a narrower 151.66/151.73 range.

Despite the dip-buying, the 20-year segment remained weak because of mega-bank selling earlier in the month and because of caution towards tomorrow's 20-year auction. Yields both on-the-run JL174 and off-the-run issues moved up 2.5bp on the day. "Even if dip-buyers help the auction to go well, the market will probably remain soggy," because market participants are not sure how much the range will be widened, a dealer at a Japanese securities firm said.

