JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs rebound on dip-buying, strong BoJ op results

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, January 12 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs shrugged off extended losses in US Treasuries on Tuesday, bouncing back from three sessions of losses as investors turned to dip-buying and the Bank of Japan's bond buying operations produce strong results.

Futures opened at 151.73, off just five ticks from Friday despite extended losses in US Treasuries. By the time JGB market participants returned to their trading desks from the three-day weekend, US 10-year yields had risen to the 1.148/1.149% area from the 1.10% area last Friday around 3pm.

The early losses were led by futures, which moved lower to a 151.68 low around 9:30am, while yields in the 20-year sector and beyond moved up just 0.5bp from Friday. Regional investors continued buying 20-year bonds on dips, albeit in smaller volume today than on Thursday and Friday. The 20-year on-the-run JL174 traded at 0.42%.

Futures jumped when the session restarted as the results of the bond buying operations by the Bank of Japan came out stronger than anticipated. The results suggested that many dealers had already lightened up their inventories resulting in some more unloading than anticipated in five-year bonds at the operation. Indeed, the five-year on-the-run JS145 got squeezed to -35bp in the repo market.

Futures moved up to a 151.86 high around 1:45pm while two, five-year and 10-year yields declined to -0.13%, -0.115% and 0.03%, respectively. Meanwhile, 20 to 40-year yields moved little even though futures recovered.

In the money market, T-bills held firm because the BoJ is expected to conduct a regular operation tomorrow. The rate on general collateral (GC) repo moved sideways around -8bp to -7bp. The 20-year on-the-run JL174 remained relatively tight around -13bp to -14bp because of continued dip-buying in the cash bond market. Some repo market brokers warned that the 20-year issue may get badly squeezed if dip-buying in 20-year bonds continues.

[Nov MoF data]

Japanese accounts were big net buyers of foreign sovereign bonds, especially US Treasuries, in November, the latest data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

Japanese accounts logged a huge ¥3.74trn (US$35.9bn) of net buying in US Treasuries. Furthermore, they bought a net ¥312.6bn of German, ¥288.3bn of British, ¥265.2bn of French, ¥244.2bn of Australian, ¥236.8bn of Italian and ¥199.1bn of Canadian sovereign bonds.

[3pm prices]

Futures +0.08 @151.86, open 151.73, high 151.86, low 151.68, volume 24,062

JGB 02-year yield -0.5bp @-0.130%

JGB 05-year yield -0.5bp @-0.115%

JGB 10-year yield -0.5bp @0.030%

JGB 20-year yield 0.0bp @0.415%

JGB 30-year yield untraded on JBTC, but -0.2bp @0.6455%

JGB 40-year yield 0.0bp @0.685%

02-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.05500%

05-year swap rate -0.500bp @-0.04125%

07-year swap rate -0.625bp @-0.01500%

10-year swap rate -0.875bp @0.04875%

20-year swap rate -1.875bp @0.30375%

30-year swap rate -2.750bp @0.44375%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.5bp @-34.25bp

Nikkei +25.31pt (+0.09%) @28,164.34

USDJPY 104.22

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

13Jan 0130 ¥2.5trn 5-year auction

15Jan 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

15Jan 0130 ¥500bn liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

19Jan 0120 1-year auction

19Jan 0130 20-year auction

20Jan 0120 6-month auction

22Jan 0120 3-month auction

22Jan 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr)

26Jan 0130 40-year auction

28Jan 0130 2-year auction

29Jan 0120 3-month auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

14Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 25yr+ JGBs

20Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

27Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 10-25yr JGBs

29Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

29Jan 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Feb

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

21Jan ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

21Jan ---- BoJ's Outlook report

29Jan 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Jan policy meeting

19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

24Mar ---- BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

29Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

12Jan 23:50 Dec M2 Money Supply, prev Y1,132.4trn

12Jan 23:50 Dec Broad Money, prev Y1,925.3trn

13Jan 23:50 Dec Corp Goods Price, prev -2.2% y/y

13Jan 23:50 Nov Machinery Orders, prev 17.1% m/m

13Jan 23:50 Nov Machinery Orders, prev 2.8% y/y

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Steve Garton)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))