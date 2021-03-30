JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs off in quiet trade, eyes on BoJ op plan for April

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Mar 30 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs softened in quiet trade Tuesday on higher US Treasury yields in Asia, but the weakness was widely welcomed especially before a 10-year auction.

JGB futures opened at 151.35, down 12 ticks from yesterday, but most of the losses had already been made in the night session yesterday, when global bonds weakened.

Cash bonds opened very quietly, with only two issues traded in the first 30 minutes. As the morning session progressed, the curve flattened a bit with 10-year yields moving up 0.5bp to 0.07%, while five, 30 and 40-year yields moving sideways at -0.105%, 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively. The resilience in cash bonds helped futures to bounce to a 151.39 high around 9:15am.

The curve then steepened and continued to do so for the rest of the day. Forty-year yields moved up as high as 0.69% before stabilising at 0.685%.

The bear-steepening puzzled some market participants because two big buyers will come tomorrow – pension funds that will extend the duration of their portfolios and the BoJ which is scheduled to conduct its regular operations to buy three to five and 10 to 40-year JGBs.

However, the bear-steepening move was welcomed by investors hoping to buy the new 10-year bonds at a 10-year auction on April 1. "I think investors would be happy to buy at 0.10% or above," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm.

Today's two-year auction was poor, stopping at -0.119% with a relatively long 0.7bp tail. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.62, much lower than the six-auction average of 4.11.

In the repo market, investors stopped lending bonds ahead of Japan's fiscal year end, causing a short-squeeze in many issues, such as the JN422, JS138, JS139, JB336, JB353, JB354, and JB358, all of which were bid at -35bp.

The JB350, the cheapest-to-deliver the March futures contract, remained expensive around -35bp.

Tomorrow the Bank of Japan will publish its bond buying plan for April, which market participants expect to decide the near-term direction of JGBs. We believe the BoJ will cut its bond purchases to allow yields to move more, but 10-year yields might come back to the familiar zero to 0.05% range if the BoJ does not reduce.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.24 @151.23, open 151.35, high 151.39, low 151.22, volume 18,270

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.140%

JGB 05-year yield +0.5bp @-0.100%

JGB 10-year yield +2.0bp @0.085%

JGB 20-year yield +1.5bp @0.460%

JGB 30-year yield +1.0bp @0.640%

JGB 40-year yield +1.5bp @0.685%

02-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.03375%

05-year swap rate +0.875bp @0.00000%

07-year swap rate +1.125bp @0.04375%

10-year swap rate +1.375bp @0.12750%

20-year swap rate +2.125bp @0.39250%

30-year swap rate +2.375bp @0.52750%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis -0.25bp @-34.75bp

Nikkei +48.18pt (+0.16%) @29,432.70

USDJPY 109.94

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

30Mar 0130 ¥3trn 2-year auction

01Apr 0130 ¥2.6trn 10-year auction

02Apr 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

06Apr 0130 30-year auction

08Apr 0120 6-month auction

08Apr 0130 5-year auction

09Apr 0120 3-month auction

13Apr 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

15Apr 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

16Apr 0120 3-month auction

19Apr 0120 1-year auction

20Apr 0130 20-year auction

22Apr 0120 6-month auction

23Apr 0120 3-month auction

28Apr 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

31Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

31Mar 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Apr

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

14Apr 1615 BoJ governor Kuroda's speech at trust banks' annual convention

26-27 ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

27Apr ---- BoJ's Outlook report

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))