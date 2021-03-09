JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs off amid uncertainty over BoJ review

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Mar 9 (IFR) - [JGBs]

Before we get to the summary of today's JGB market moves, we need to look at what happened in the past two sessions, when futures moved more than one point (up to 151.88 on Friday and then nose-dived to 150.83 yesterday evening).

The big swing in JGBs was caused by two different views from Bank of Japan officials on the band in which 10-year JGB yields are allowed to move.

On Friday around noon, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in parliament that he does not think it is necessary or appropriate to widen the band for its long-term rate target.

His comments came as a big surprise to the market, which had been increasingly nervous ahead of the planned policy review at the March meeting, especially since a Jiji report in mid-January that the BoJ might consider letting 10-year yields move in a wider range in order to prevent the bond market from malfunctioning. Later in the month, the nervousness heightened when meeting minutes showed two policy board members were okay with 10-year yields moving up and down to some extent and then the BoJ announced it would cut its bond purchases in February. Kuroda's comments in parliament sent futures up sharply when the afternoon session started, and they kept surging as high as 151.88 in thin trade, while 10-year yields fell to 0.07%.

Yesterday evening however, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya knocked the market down saying Kuroda just voiced his personal view and reminded the market that the BoJ will discuss whether to widen the band for its 10-year yield target. He also said that yields should be allowed to move in a wider range as long as it does not diminish the impact of monetary easing. Futures moved down to 150.87 yesterday evening and even further to 150.83 today in the early morning. Ten-year yields rose to 0.135% today.

The heightened uncertainty about what the BoJ will do at next week's policy meeting resulted in today's five-year auction producing poor results. The ¥2.5trn five-year sale stopped at -0.054% with a long 0.8bp tail, versus the 11am mid quote of -0.068% on Tradeweb. "Everyone seems to be backing off because we don't know where yields will eventually stabilise and especially ahead of [Japan's] fiscal year end," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm.

The JGB yield curve steepened in the end with two-year yields edging up just 0.5bp while 20 to 40-year yields rose 2bp to 2.5bp.

In the money market, a ¥3.4trn six-month auction went well, stopping at -0.103%, exactly the same as where it had traded in the pre-auction secondary market. The tail was just 0.4bp. The bid-to-cover ratio improved to 5.01, the highest since July 2020.

Until next week's policy meeting, JGBs may remain nervous and choppy because of the apparently contradictory comments by the BoJ Governor and Deputy Governor ahead of the policy review. We think market participants may believe the Deputy Governor more than the Governor, because Kuroda infuriated them at the time the negative interest rate policy was introduced in 2016. He said in parliament the BoJ was not considering such a policy but adopted the policy only a few days later.

We believe the BoJ is trying to make 10-year yields more responsive to economic data or global yields and let them move more freely in the current +/-20bp band around the 0% target. Ten-year yields actually moved mostly in a zero to 0.05% range from May 2020 up until mid January, and such a narrow price move could damage market function and need to be avoided.

[3pm prices]

Mar futures -0.09 @151.05, open 150.88, high 151.09, low 150.83, volume 37,173

Jun futures -0.11 @150.87, open 150.72, high 150.91, low 150.67, volume 17,082

Mar/Jun +0.01 @0.17, open 0.16, high 0.19, low 0.15, volume 14,568

JGB 02-year yield +0.5bp @-0.120%

JGB 05-year yield +1.0bp @-0.065%

JGB 10-year yield +1.5bp @0.125%

JGB 20-year yield +2.5bp @0.510%

JGB 30-year yield +2.0bp @0.700%

JGB 40-year yield +2.5bp @0.745%

02-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.02750%

05-year swap rate +1.000bp @0.01750%

07-year swap rate +1.375bp @0.07250%

10-year swap rate +1.625bp @0.16750%

20-year swap rate +2.000bp @0.43875%

30-year swap rate +1.875bp @0.56125%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis -0.125bp @-35.125bp

Nikkei +284.69pt (+0.99%) @29,027.94

USDJPY 109.16

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

11Mar 0130 ¥1.2trn 20-year auction

12Mar 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

16Mar 0130 ¥500bn liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

17Mar 0120 1-year auction

18Mar 0120 3-month auction

23Mar 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr)

24Mar 0120 6-month auction

25Mar 0130 40-year auction

26Mar 0120 3-month auction

30Mar 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

12Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

17Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr JGBs

22Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

26Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 5-10yr JGBs

31Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

31Mar 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Apr

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

16Mar 0400 BoJ governor Kuroda's speech at Fintech Summit

18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

10Mar 23:50 Feb Corp Goods Price, prev 0.4% m/m, poll 0.5%

10Mar 23:50 Feb Corp Goods Price, prev -1.6% y/y, poll -0.7%

11Mar 23:50 Q1 Business Survey Index, prev 21.6

12Mar 02:00 Mar Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI DI, prev 35.84

14Mar 23:50 Jan Machinery Orders, prev 5.2% m/m

14Mar 23:50 Jan Machinery Orders, prev 11.8% y/y

15Mar 04:30 Jan Tertiary Industry Activity NSA, prev 7.1%

16Mar 04:30 Jan Industrial O/P Revised SA, prev -1% m/m

16Mar 04:30 Jan Capacity Utilization SA, prev 0.8% m/m

16Mar 04:30 Jan Industrial O/P Revised SA, prev -4.2% y/y

16Mar 23:00 Mar Reuters Tankan Mfg DI, prev 3

16Mar 23:00 Mar Reuters Tankan Non-Mfg DI, prev -7

16Mar 23:50 Feb Exports, prev 6.4% y/y

16Mar 23:50 Feb Imports, prev -9.5% y/y

16Mar 23:50 Feb Trade Balance Total, prev Y325.4bn deficit

