JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs move without clear direction

JGBs moved without clear direction on Thursday, with buying interest noticeable in the 11 and 15-year segments while futures were under mild selling pressure for most of the day.

Futures opened at 152.10, up just one tick from yesterday, and then rose to 152.13 within 20 minutes. The early strength was partly due to steadiness in the 10-year on-the-run JB360 even near the psychologically important 0.0% level. The 10-year paper traded at 0.005% in early trade, unchanged from yesterday.

The two-year on-the-run JN419, five-year on-the-run JS145 and 20-year on-the-run JL174 all traded unchanged at -0.135%, -0.12%, and 0.385%, respectively.

Around 10am, the 11 and 15-year segments caught a bid, while 30 and 40-year bonds weakened 0.5bp to 0.63% and 0.68%, respectively. The steepening move was probably driven by the big pension fund which has shifted from very long-dated bonds to shorter maturities since November. However, the losses in the very long-dated bonds were limited as the 30-year off-the-run JX67 and 20-year off-the-run JL173 held firm.

Futures eased lower from the early high to around 1pm, when a 152.02 low was hit, but the cash bond market was quiet with only a few trades seen in the afternoon until 2:30pm, when 40-year bonds started to recover. Twenty-year bonds too firmed to 0.38% because of investors' search for yield.

"Some investors were probably extending the duration given the fact that a decent amount of offers were seen in the [five-year off-the-run] JS130," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm.

Tomorrow the Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy rates unchanged when it ends a two-day policy meeting. It may decide to extend the corporate funding support programme by six months, but will likely have no big impact on JGBs. As the BoJ is scheduled to do JGB buying operations next Monday and as investors need to find a place to put their money when lots of JGBs mature also next Monday, bond prices will likely remain solid, in our view.

In the bill market, a ¥7.3trn three-month bill auction was weak stopping at -0.0893% with a 0.49bp tail. The bid-to-cover ratio was only 2.66, lower than 3.07 at the previous auction. The new paper traded at -0.094% in the secondary market.

[MoF weekly data]

Japanese accounts remained net buyers of foreign bonds for the seventh consecutive week last week.

They logged ¥770.4bn of net buying in foreign bonds last week. Their net buying since the October 25 week exceeded ¥6.8trn.

Meanwhile, foreign accounts bought a net ¥947.2bn in Japanese bonds, turning from net sellers in the previous two weeks.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.04 @152.05, open 152.10, high 152.13, low 152.02, volume 15,845

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.135%

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.120%

JGB 10-year yield 0.0bp @0.005%

JGB 20-year yield -0.5bp @0.380%

JGB 30-year yield +0.5bp @0.630%

JGB 40-year yield -0.5bp @0.670%

02-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.05375%

05-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.04500%

07-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.02375%

10-year swap rate +0.250bp @0.03375%

20-year swap rate +0.250bp @0.24625%

30-year swap rate +0.250bp @0.36250%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.375bp @-36.5bp

Nikkei +49.27pt (+0.18%) @26,806.67

USDJPY 103.27

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

17Dec 0120 ¥7.3trn 3-month auction

22Dec 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

24Dec 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

16Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

21Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

28Dec 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Jan

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

17-18Dec ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

28Dec 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Dec policy meeting

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

14Dec 04:30 Oct Tertiary Ind Act NSA, prev 3.9%

15Dec 23:50 Nov Exports, prev -0.2% y/y, poll 0.5%

15Dec 23:50 Nov Imports, prev -13.3% y/y, poll -10.5%

15Dec 23:50 Nov Trade Balance Total, prev Y871.7bn, poll Y529.8bn

16Dec 00:30 Dec Jibun Bank Mfg PMI Flash, prev 48.3

16Dec 00:30 Dec Business Activity Flash SA, prev 46.7

17Dec 05:00 Sep Leading Indicator Revised, prev 1.7

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI, Overall Nationwide, prev -0.4% y/y

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI, Core Nationwide, prev -0.7% y/y, poll -0.9%

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI Ex Fresh Food and Energy, prev -0.2% y/y

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI NSA Index, prev 101.8

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI Index Ex Fresh Food Index, prev 101.3

17Dec 23:30 Nov CPI Less Food and Energy Index, prev 101.8

09Nov 23:50 Sep JPY Current Account, Goods, prev Y413.2bn

