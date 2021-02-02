JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs lack direction amid mixed views on BoJ

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Feb 2 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs moved without clear direction on Tuesday, suggesting participants have mixed views on the Bank of Japan's recent moves. The central bank seemed to be paving the way to slow down its bond purchases when it reviews its policy in March with the summary of opinions from the January policy meeting and then with its bond buying plan for February.

The summary of opinions showed two board members were in favour of expanding the 10-year yield range. The bond buying plan gave a signal that it will reduce its short to mid-term bond purchases this month, leading some participants to believe the central bank will likely signal it will reduce longer-dated bond purchases in March. Such wariness prompted some buying in the put options at the strike prices of 151.00 and 151.50.

However, some apparently think the bond buying plan has nothing to do with the March review. The reduction, they believe, aims to alleviate the recent repo tightness for some off-the-run issues in the two to five-year segments.

Meanwhile others are still cautious about buying the dips created by the BoJ moves. "If you read the summary of opinions, I am sure you will expect yields to go only higher," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm.

Today's JGB trade was quiet initially, with futures opening down just two ticks from yesterday and with no trades in cash bonds in the first 15 minutes.

The first trade was seen around 9am in the 10-year on-the-run JB361, which traded at 0.055%, the same level as yesterday's close even before today's 10-year sale. Meanwhile the 20-year on-the-run JL175 softened a bit to 0.47%, where some dip-buying emerged from domestic investors.

As the morning session progressed, 20-year off-the-run issues in the 12 to 17-year sector caught a bid, recovering from the recent losses.

Today's ¥2.6trn 10-year auction went well, stopping at 0.054% with a 0.1bp tail. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.42, a bit lower than the six-auction average of 3.63. In response to the auction results, futures moved up to a 151.84 high, while the 20-year JL175 recovered to 0.465%.

However, the recovery in the 20-year bond was short-lived. The issue moved back to 0.47%, partly pressured by higher US Treasury yields in Asia. Futures eased lower to a 151.72 low at 2:30pm.

We expect long-dated bonds to be soggy ahead of Thursday's 30-year auction, but any losses would be limited as the BoJ is scheduled to conduct bond buying operations tomorrow and again on Friday. The 30-year auction should draw fair demand as the 30-year yield is approaching the January 18 high of 0.675%.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.01 @151.75, open 151.74, high 151.84, low 151.72, volume 31,870

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.125%

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.110%

JGB 10-year yield -0.5bp @0.050%

JGB 20-year yield +0.5bp @0.470%

JGB 30-year yield 0.0bp @0.665%

JGB 40-year yield 0.0bp @0.710%

02-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.06125%

05-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.04000%

07-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.00375%

10-year swap rate +0.375bp @0.07250%

20-year swap rate +0.125bp @0.36000%

30-year swap rate -0.125bp @0.50500%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis unch @-32.5bp

Nikkei +271.12pt (+0.97%) @28,362.17

USDJPY 104.95

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

04Feb 0130 ¥900bn 30-year auction

05Feb 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

08Feb 0130 ¥200bn 10-year linker auction

09Feb 0120 ¥3.4trn 6-month auction

10Feb 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

12Feb 0120 3-month auction

16Feb 0130 5-year auction

18Feb 0120 1-year auction

18Feb 0130 20-year auction

19Feb 0120 3-month auction

24Feb 0120 6-month auction

24Feb 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

26Feb 0120 3-month auction

26Feb 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

03Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr JGBs

05Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 5-10yr, 10-25yr JGBs

09Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

15Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

19Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

22Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

25Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr

26Feb 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Mar

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

10Feb 0130 BoJ Nakamura's speech at Kochi Pref, presser at 0530GMT

18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

03Feb 00:30 Jan Services PMI, prev 47.7

04Feb 23:30 Dec All Household Spending, prev 1.1% y/y

04Feb 23:30 Dec All Household Spending, prev -1.8% m/m

05Feb 05:00 Dec Coincident Indicator Index, prev -0.4

05Feb 05:00 Dec Leading Indicator Index, prev 2.3

07Feb 23:50 Jan Bank Lending, prev 6.2% y/y

07Feb 23:50 Dec Current Account NSA, prev Y1,878.4bn

07Feb 23:50 Dec Current Account, Goods, prev Y616.1bn

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))