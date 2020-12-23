JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs hold steady, may remain so until Friday

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, December 23 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs held steady on Wednesday following gains in global bonds and because of expectations for more buying into the year-end. The curve flattened as the 11 to 13-year sector weakened while 30 and 40-year bonds firmed.

Futures opened at 152.14, up just one tick from yesterday following firmer global bonds overnight. The cash bond market opened quietly with no trades seen in the first 30 minutes on JBTC, Japan's major interdealer market, and yields were largely unchanged on Tradeweb.

The first trade of the day was seen at 9:17am in the 30-year segment, when yields dipped 0.5bp to 0.62%. Futures moved up to a 152.18 high around 9:20am.

As the morning session progressed, off-the-run issues in the 11 to 14-year sector softened 0.5bp, pushing futures down to a 152.10 low around 10:40am. Meanwhile 30-year bonds held firm. The flattening move probably indicated that the big pension fund which has done a curve-play since November from very long-dated bonds to short-term maturities refrained from doing so today, and the lack of such a curve-play disappointed some dealers.

The market moved little for most of the afternoon session, but the curve flattened a bit further into the 3pm close. Thirty-year bond yields fell as low as 0.61% before bouncing a bit to 0.615%, while 40-year yields were down to 0.655% before moving up a bit to 0.66%.

Some participants expect the curve to continue flattening until Friday. "I think the curve will flatten further into Friday's Bank of Japan bond buying operation," a dealer at a Japanese securities firm said, given the results of yesterday's reoffer auction in the 15.5 to 39-year sector and given the recent lack of big selling. He also anticipates into the year-end asset allocations out of equities into bonds by pension funds.

In the repo market, activity was subdued, suggesting that there were no big flows in the cash market. The recent tightness for the 40-year on-the-run JU13 stabilised around -20bp (versus the rate on general collateral of -8.5bp to -9bp) as Friday's nasty squeeze prompted lenders to move. The JB349, the cheapest-to-delivery for the December futures contract, has cheapened to -9bp. The five-year off-the-run JS144 remained relatively expensive around -20bp.

[3pm prices]

Futures +0.01 @152.14, open 152.14, high 152.18, low 152.10, volume 16,561

JGB 02-year yield untraded on JBTC, but unch @-0.137% on Tradeweb

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @-0.125%

JGB 10-year yield 0.0bp @0.005%

JGB 20-year yield -0.5bp @0.375%

JGB 30-year yield -1.0bp @0.615%

JGB 40-year yield -1.5bp @0.660%

02-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.06000%

05-year swap rate 0.000bp @-0.05125%

07-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.02875%

10-year swap rate +0.250bp @0.03125%

20-year swap rate +0.375bp @0.25750%

30-year swap rate +0.500bp @0.38625%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.125bp @-37.125bp

Nikkei +88.4pt (+0.33%) @26,524.79

USDJPY 103.45

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

24Dec 0130 2-year auction

05Jan 0120 3-month auction

06Jan 0130 10-year auction

07Jan 0120 6-month auction

08Jan 0120 3-month auction

08Jan 0130 30-year auction

13Jan 0130 5-year auction

15Jan 0120 3-month auction

15Jan 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

19Jan 0120 1-year auction

19Jan 0130 20-year auction

20Jan 0120 6-month auction

22Jan 0120 3-month auction

22Jan 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr)

26Jan 0130 40-year auction

28Jan 0130 2-year auction

29Jan 0120 3-month auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

28Dec 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Jan

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

28Dec 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Dec policy meeting

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

23Dec 23:50 Nov Service PPI, prev -0.6%

24Dec 23:30 Dec CPI, Overall Tokyo, prev -0.7% y/y

24Dec 23:30 Dec CPI Tokyo Ex fresh food, prev -0.7% y/y, poll -0.8%

24Dec 23:30 Dec CPI Tokyo Excl Food & Energy, prev -0.3% y/y

24Dec 23:30 Dec CPI Tokyo Excl Food & Energy, prev 0.1% m/m

24Dec 23:30 Nov Jobs/Applicants Ratio, prev 1.04, poll 1.04

24Dec 23:30 Nov Unemployment Rate, prev 3.1%, poll 3.1%

24Dec 23:50 Nov Retail Sales, prev 11.9% y/y, poll 1.7%

24Dec 23:50 Nov Large Scale Retail Sales, prev 11.9% y/y

25Dec 05:00 Nov Housing Starts, prev -8.3% y/y, poll -4.9%

25Dec 05:00 Nov Construction Orders, prev -0.1% y/y

09Nov 23:50 Sep JPY Current Account, Goods, prev Y413.2bn

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

