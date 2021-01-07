JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs further pressured by higher US yields

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, January 7 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs saw good two-way activity on Thursday as investors flocked to buy on the dips caused by higher US yields.

Even before the 8:45am futures market open, someone rushed to sell the newly auctioned 10-year JB361 in response to big losses in US Treasuries overnight. The 10-year benchmark traded at 0.03%, weakening 0.5bp from yesterday. Futures opened at 151.88, down five ticks, and a subsequent bounce to 151.89 turned out to be the day's high.

In early trade, the JGB weakness was led by futures. When futures were down near 10 ticks, yields were up just 0.5bp in the 10 and 30-year segments. Forty-year yields moved sideways at 0.695% partly because of repo tightness. The 40-year JU13 traded around -20bp in the repo market today.

Around 9:45am, there seemed to be a curve-switch again with the 30-year off-the-run JX65 softening 0.5bp while the JL153 to 150 held firm. It is worth noting that a big pension fund that had shifted from very long-dated bonds to shorter maturities in November and December resumed doing so earlier this week.

Futures kept moving lower on higher US yields until they hit an intraday low of 151.76 around 1:15pm when yields moved up to -0.12% in the two-year sector, 0.035% in the 10-year, 0.405% in the 20-year, and 0.655% in the 30-year.

The move up to the 0.40% to 0.405% area in the 20-year attracted good dip-buying from regional accounts, while dealers were willing to lighten their inventories given the continued rise in US yields. More dip-buying might result in the 20-year on-the-run JL174 getting squeezed. Although the 20-year on-the-run issue remained relatively cheap around -11bp today, repo market participants are keeping a close eye on whether the issue tightens sharply.

Around 1:30pm, JGBs bounced a bit on the news that virus cases continued to surge. National broadcaster NHK reported more than 2,000 new cases, pulling futures up a bit off the low, while decent bids appeared in the 30-year bond. Thirty-year yields eased a bit to 0.65% in the end.

In the money market, a ¥3.8trn six-month auction went well, stopping at -0.0866%, a bit firmer than the pre-auction trading points of -0.083%. The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.06, down from 4.16 at the previous auction. The new paper firmed to -0.092% in the secondary market.

The rate on general collateral (GC) repo was at -8.5bp, in the middle of yesterday's range of -7.5bp to -9.5bp.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.13 @151.80, open 151.88, high 151.89, low 151.76, volume 32,351

JGB 02-year yield +0.5bp @-0.120%

JGB 05-year yield +0.5bp @-0.105%

JGB 10-year yield +1.0bp @0.035%

JGB 20-year yield +1.0bp @0.405%

JGB 30-year yield +0.5bp @0.650%

JGB 40-year yield 0.0bp @0.695%

02-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.05250%

05-year swap rate +0.750bp @-0.03625%

07-year swap rate +0.875bp @-0.01000%

10-year swap rate +1.000bp @0.05500%

20-year swap rate +1.875bp @0.31000%

30-year swap rate +2.250bp @0.45500%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis -0.375bp @-35bp

Nikkei +434.19pt (+1.6%) @27,490.13

USDJPY 103.20

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

08Jan 0120 ¥7.3trn 3-month auction

08Jan 0130 ¥900bn 30-year auction

13Jan 0130 5-year auction

15Jan 0120 3-month auction

15Jan 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

19Jan 0120 1-year auction

19Jan 0130 20-year auction

20Jan 0120 6-month auction

22Jan 0120 3-month auction

22Jan 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr)

26Jan 0130 40-year auction

28Jan 0130 2-year auction

29Jan 0120 3-month auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

12Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr JGBs

14Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 25yr+ JGBs

20Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

27Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 10-25yr JGBs

29Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

29Jan 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Feb

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

21Jan ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

21Jan ---- BoJ's Outlook report

29Jan 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Jan policy meeting

19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

24Mar ---- BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

29Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

07Jan 23:00 Jan Reuters Tankan Mfg Index

07Jan 23:00 Jan Reuters Tankan Non-Mfg Index

07Jan 23:30 Nov All Household Spending, prev 1.9% y/y

07Jan 23:30 Nov All Household Spending, prev 2.1% m/m

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

