JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs firm with a steeper curve

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, January 20 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs firmed for the second day in a row after Monday morning's sell-off on the Jiji news that the Bank of Japan may consider allowing 10-year yields to move in a wider range. Meanwhile the curve continued steepening because participants are anticipating that the BoJ is looking to reduce its long-dated bond purchases.

JGB futures opened at 151.82, down three ticks from yesterday, but this turned out to the day's low. The 20-year segment was under selling pressure in early trading, with the yield on the new 20-year JL175 rising 0.5bp to 0.45%. Sources relayed that some dealers were keen to unload 20-year bonds even at 0.454%. The dips, however, were quickly bought by regional accounts. The weakness only prevailed in the 20-year sector, while other segments held steady, helping futures quickly erase the early losses.

At 10:10am, the Bank of Japan offered to buy JGBs in the one to 10-year segment via its regular operations. Immediately after the operations were announced, futures moved up to the morning high of 151.91, while 10-year yields fell 0.5bp to 0.035%.

The results of today's BoJ operations were just as expected to a bit firmer, helping futures to extend gains in the afternoon. Twenty-year bonds firmed too, but only briefly. After dipping to 0.44% in the early afternoon, the yield on the JL175 moved up to 0.445% while 30 and 40-year yields moved up to 0.66% and 0.70%, up 0.5bp from yesterday.

Though futures have fully recovered what they had lost on the Jiji news, the curve remained steeper, indicating that the market thinks the BoJ might slow down its long-end bond purchases when it reviews its policy at the March meeting. BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will likely be asked whether the central bank is considering a wider range for its 10-year yield target when he meets reporters after the bank wraps up its two-day policy meeting tomorrow. We believe, however, that Kuroda will not drop any hints. He will probably say it is discussing what to do to make its policy effective and sustainable but nothing has been decided.

Regarding tomorrow's policy decision, almost all market participants are expecting the BoJ to keep its policy unchanged. The latest survey done by Ueda Yagi, one of Japan's big money market brokers, showed that 99% of 146 respondents expect the monetary policy to be left unchanged. That said, swaps have seen some receiving pressure in the mid-term sector since yesterday. Swap market participants may be anticipating a rate cut by the BoJ in the future.

In the money market, a six-month bill auction stopped at -0.0962%, firmer than the pre-auction trading point of -0.093%. The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.03, largely unchanged from 4.06 at the previous sale. The new bill firmed to -0.103% in the secondary market.

[JSDA data]

The December data from Japanese Securities Dealers Association suggested that insures and trust banks were decent buyers of ultra long-end JGBs but foreign accounts put the brakes on their JGB investments.

Insures reduced their net buying of ultra long-end bonds from ¥652.1bn in November, but still logged decent net buying of ¥549bn.

Trust banks increased their net buying in ultra long-end bonds for the fourth month in a row, last month buying a large ¥630.4bn of ultra long-end bonds.

Mega-banks shifted to shorter maturities, by selling a net ¥125.6bn of ultra long-end bonds to buy ¥375.2bn of long-term bonds and ¥182.9bn of mid-term bonds.

Foreign only bought a net ¥397bn of JGBs last month, abruptly slowing their JGB purchases. They had been big buyers since September, buying ¥1.5trn to ¥2trn each month.

[3pm prices]

Futures +0.10 @151.95, open 151.82, high 151.98, low 151.82, volume 28,506

JGB 02-year yield -0.5bp @-0.135%

JGB 05-year yield -0.5bp @-0.115%

JGB 10-year yield -0.5bp @0.035%

JGB 20-year yield -0.5bp @0.440%

JGB 30-year yield +0.5bp @0.660%

JGB 40-year yield +0.5bp @0.700%

02-year swap rate -0.750bp @-0.06875%

05-year swap rate -0.875bp @-0.05125%

07-year swap rate -0.625bp @-0.01625%

10-year swap rate -0.250bp @0.05875%

20-year swap rate +0.625bp @0.33750%

30-year swap rate +1.125bp @0.48250%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.375bp @-32.5bp

Nikkei -110.2pt (-0.38%) @28,523.26

USDJPY 103.73

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

22Jan 0120 3-month auction

22Jan 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr)

26Jan 0130 40-year auction

28Jan 0130 2-year auction

29Jan 0120 3-month auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

27Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 10-25yr JGBs

29Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

29Jan 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Feb

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

21Jan ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

21Jan ---- BoJ's Outlook report

29Jan 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Jan policy meeting

19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

24Mar ---- BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

29Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

20Jan 23:50 Dec Exports, prev -4.2% y/y, poll 2.4%

20Jan 23:50 Dec Imports, prev -11.1% y/y, poll -14%

20Jan 23:50 Dec Trade Balance Total, prev Y366.1bn, poll Y942.8bn

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI, Overall Nationwide, prev -0.9% y/y

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI, Core Nationwide, prev -0.9% y/y, poll -1.1%

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI Ex Fresh Food and Energy, prev -0.3% y/y

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI Index NSA, prev 101.3

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI Index Ex Fresh Food, prev 101.2

21Jan 23:30 Dec CPI Less Food and Energy , prev 101.8

22Jan 00:30 Jan Jibun Bank Mfg PMI Flash DI, prev 49.7

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))