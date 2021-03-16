JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs firm before central bank events

By Takahiro Okamoto

Mar 16 - [JGBs]

JGBs firmed a little on Tuesday on lower global yields overnight and a smooth reoffer auction. Some investors started to buy as various reports helped the market price in what the Bank of Japan is likely to do when it reviews its policy at the end of this week.

The Japanese central bank will announce the outcome of its policy review when it ends its two-day meeting on Friday. The main purpose of its review is to make its monetary policy more sustainable in a normal environment and more effective and responsive when needed. It is also aiming to improve the functioning of the JGB market.

Based on what BoJ officials have said and news reports, the BoJ is likely to 1) keep its yield curve control unchanged, 2) let JGBs yields move more to a certain extent, and 3) let market participants know that it really can deepen negative interest rates. To achieve these goals, we think the BoJ may reduce its bond purchases or make the purchase timing less transparent and may apply only a small portion of reserves to negative rates.

Even if the BoJ does these things, achieving its 2% price target is very far away. It may have already given up on achieving the target in the near future, but what the BoJ still needs to do, or was asked by the government to do, we believe, is keep the yen from strengthening against the US dollar to support the export-driven economy, especially when private consumption is unlikely to recover anytime soon as new virus cases are no longer decreasing and as full vaccination is not in sight in Japan. Vaccines are only available to medical experts, and no clear guidance has been given as to when citizens, even those with high-risk medical conditions, can get their first shots.

Today's JGB trade saw some early buying in 10-year off-the-run issues even before the 8:45am futures market open. The 10-year off-the-run JB358 and JB357 firmed 0.5bp. Futures then opened at 151.12, up five ticks from yesterday following gains in global bonds overnight.

After easing lower to a 151.08 low around 9am as 10-year bonds resisted strengthening and remained unchanged at 0.105%, futures resumed moving higher, led by 20-year bonds which firmed 1bp to 0.48%. Forty-year bonds too firmed 1bp, to 0.705%, but gave back half of the gains by midday.

In the afternoon, futures extended the gains and hit a 151.19 high around 1pm as the six to 14-year segment, especially 10-year off-the-run issues such as the JB360, JB359, JB358, JB357, firmed after today's ¥500bn reoffer auction went smoothly.

The 30-year segment eased after the reoffer auction, but only temporarily as a life insurer shifted from 20-year bonds to 30-year bonds. Thirty-year yields revisited 0.665%. The 25-year sector was also very well bid, likely because participants wanted to push yields in the area as much as possible so that they can take profits when the BoJ conducts bond buying operations tomorrow. Into the 3pm close, two to 10-year bonds also firmed, probably for the same reason. The central bank is scheduled to buy JGBs across the one to 25-year segment tomorrow, to provide the last opportunity for participants to adjust their positions before the BoJ event.

Given the bond market strength even before the central bank events in the US and Japan, our sources think JGBs will extend gains tomorrow. "I think [June] futures will rise to 151.30, yesterday's closing level for the March contract," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm. "It looks like some investors are expecting no big surprise from the BoJ and so have started buying JGBs."

[3pm prices]

Futures +0.12 @151.19, open 151.12, high 151.19, low 151.08, volume 15,841

JGB 02-year yield -1.0bp @-0.150%

JGB 05-year yield -1.0bp @-0.100%

JGB 10-year yield -1.0bp @0.095%

JGB 20-year yield -1.0bp @0.480%

JGB 30-year yield -1.0bp @0.665%

JGB 40-year yield -0.5bp @0.710%

02-year swap rate -0.250bp @-0.04875%

05-year swap rate -0.500bp @-0.01000%

07-year swap rate -0.625bp @0.04625%

10-year swap rate -0.625bp @0.14375%

20-year swap rate -0.625bp @0.42750%

30-year swap rate -0.750bp @0.55750%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.625bp @-36.25bp

Nikkei +154.12pt (+0.52%) @29,921.09

USDJPY 109.15

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

17Mar 0120 ¥3.5trn 1-year auction

18Mar 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

23Mar 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 1yr-5yr)

24Mar 0120 6-month auction

25Mar 0130 40-year auction

26Mar 0120 3-month auction

30Mar 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

17Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr JGBs

22Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

26Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 5-10yr JGBs

31Mar 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

31Mar 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Apr

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

16Mar 23:00 Mar Reuters Tankan Mfg DI, prev 3

16Mar 23:00 Mar Reuters Tankan Non-Mfg DI, prev -7

16Mar 23:50 Feb Exports, prev 6.4% y/y

16Mar 23:50 Feb Imports, prev -9.5% y/y

16Mar 23:50 Feb Trade Balance Total, prev Y325.4bn deficit

