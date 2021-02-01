JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs extend losses, but only moderately

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Feb 1 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs extended losses Monday following the Bank of Japan's signal on Friday that it will reduce its short to mid-term bond purchases this month, but the losses were limited as dip-buying quickly emerged. Futures actually bounced from Friday's night session low even with some caution over tomorrow's 10-year auction.

Futures opened at 151.71, down 11 ticks from Friday, and quickly hit the day's low of 151.70, the same as Friday's night session low. The sell-off was due to the Bank of Japan's bond buying plan for February, in which it signaled it would cut its short to mid-term bond purchases. The yield on the 10-year benchmark issue moved up 0.5bp to 0.055%, while 20, 30 and 40-year yields rose just 0.5bp to 0.46%, 0.66% and 0.71%, respectively. The early weakness invited some dip-buying from regional accounts, mostly in the 10 and 20-year segments.

Thanks to the dip-buying, futures did not extend losses any further and bounced to 151.78 within 25 minutes. They remained in the 151.70/151.78 range for the rest of the day.

In the afternoon, yields moved up further, but only to 0.06% in the 10-year, 0.47% in the 20-year and 0.665% in the 30-year. "The losses were much less than I had expected," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm. "I thought futures would go down to the 151.60 area."

Although futures' losses have been limited to 151.70 so far, some in the market do expect futures to drop further. Open interest in the put options at the strike prices of 151.50 and 151.00 increased 1,148 and 665, respectively, last Friday. These put options traded 370 and 130 contracts today, suggesting that some continued betting on more losses. The aforementioned dealer too believes the yield on the cheapest-to-deliver JB350 will go up to zero or turn positive in the future, equivalent to the 151.00 level in futures.

Tomorrow's 10-year auction will likely tell us whether JGB yields will go up fast or only at a measured pace. Dealers seem to be quite cautious, given that the 10-year on-the-run JB361 in the repo market had tightened to -35bp last Friday and stayed at the same level today.

Relative repo tightness was also seen in the 20-year on-the-run JL175 and 30-year on-the-run JX69. Dealers were willing to borrow both issues around -20bp, while some want to borrow the 20-year issue until mid-February even at -35bp. Meanwhile the rate on general collateral (GC) repo held steady around -8bp.

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.06 @151.76, open 151.71, high 151.78, low 151.70, volume 21,054

JGB 02-year yield +0.5bp @-0.125%

JGB 05-year yield +0.5bp @-0.110%

JGB 10-year yield +1.0bp @0.060%

JGB 20-year yield +1.5bp @0.470%

JGB 30-year yield +1.0bp @0.665%

JGB 40-year yield +0.5bp @0.710%

02-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.06250%

05-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.04125%

07-year swap rate +0.375bp @-0.00625%

10-year swap rate +0.750bp @0.06875%

20-year swap rate +1.125bp @0.35875%

30-year swap rate +1.125bp @0.50625%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.875bp @-32.5bp

Nikkei +427.66pt (+1.55%) @28,091.05

USDJPY 104.68

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

02Feb 0130 ¥2.6trn 10-year auction

04Feb 0130 ¥900bn 30-year auction

05Feb 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

08Feb 0130 ¥200bn 10-year linker auction

09Feb 0120 6-month auction

10Feb 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

12Feb 0120 3-month auction

16Feb 0130 5-year auction

18Feb 0120 1-year auction

18Feb 0130 20-year auction

19Feb 0120 3-month auction

24Feb 0120 6-month auction

24Feb 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

26Feb 0120 3-month auction

26Feb 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

03Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr JGBs

05Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 5-10yr, 10-25yr JGBs

09Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

15Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

19Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

22Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

25Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr

26Feb 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Mar

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

10Feb 0130 BoJ Nakamura's speech at Kochi Pref, presser at 0530GMT

18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

01Feb 23:50 Jan Monetary Base, prev 18.3% y/y

03Feb 00:30 Jan Services PMI, prev 47.7

04Feb 23:30 Dec All Household Spending, prev 1.1% y/y

04Feb 23:30 Dec All Household Spending, prev -1.8% m/m

05Feb 05:00 Dec Coincident Indicator Index, prev -0.4

05Feb 05:00 Dec Leading Indicator Index, prev 2.3

07Feb 23:50 Jan Bank Lending, prev 6.2% y/y

07Feb 23:50 Dec Current Account NSA, prev Y1,878.4bn

07Feb 23:50 Dec Current Account, Goods, prev Y616.1bn

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))