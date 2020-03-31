JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs down but off lows; month-end extension flows

By Takahiro Okamoto

JGBs softened on Tuesday, but off the lowest level partly because of month-end buying by pension funds. Many other investors largely sat on the sidelines in the final hours of the fiscal year and are expected to come back tomorrow. However, some operators wonder if they will be able to handle flows on the first day of the new year should Tokyo go on lockdown or the government declare a state of emergency.

Lockdown speculation is still rife, fuelled by a survey the Financial Services Agency is conducting. Reuters reported yesterday that the FSA is asking financial institutions how prepared they are in case the government declares a state of emergency. The deadline for the survey is today.

"I hear one money broker will split their staff into two teams and rotate them every two weeks," said a Japanese repo dealer. "Team A will come to work and Team B will stay home and not work, so I am a bit worried how they can manage with half the manpower if flows come back in full when the new fiscal year starts."

Today's JGB trade saw futures open at 152.51, down 22 ticks from yesterday following higher yields in the US. They briefly bounced to 152.65, but quickly reversed lower.

They kept falling to as low as 152.27 in the early afternoon after today's two-year auction came out a bit weak. The auction stopped at -0.112% with a 1.3bp tail. The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.28, against the six-auction average of 4.41.

From the low, futures bounced above 152.50 as month-end duration extension flows emerged from pension funds. Futures then slipped below 152.30 as selling emerged in 10 and 20-year bonds, but ultimately came back up to 152.57 as last-minute buying appeared. Throughout the day, regional investors were looking to buy 20-year off-the-run bonds above 0.30%.

At 5pm, the Bank of Japan announced its bond buying plan for April. See below for the purchasing dates. The central bank will increase one to 10-year notes more frequently than this month but in less volume per operation. A Japanese bond dealer said, "If the BoJ enters the market more frequently, that would help stabilise the market, but we will see how much the BoJ will buy in its first bond operation."

[3pm prices]

Futures -0.16 @152.57, open 152.51, high 152.65, low 152.27, volume 12,637

JGB 02-year yield +3.0bp @-0.140%

JGB 05-year yield +1.0bp @-0.115%

JGB 10-year yield +1.0bp @0.010%

JGB 20-year yield +2.0bp @0.310%

JGB 30-year yield +2.5bp @0.420%

JGB 40-year yield +1.5bp @0.430%

02-year swap rate +0.875bp @-0.03625%

05-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.04375%

07-year swap rate 0.000bp @-0.02375%

10-year swap rate -0.375bp @0.03375%

20-year swap rate -0.750bp @0.15250%

30-year swap rate -0.750bp @0.20500%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.625bp @-61.125bp

Nikkei -167.96pt (-0.88%) @18,917.01

USDJPY 108.10

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

02Apr 0130 ¥2.1trn 10-year auction

03Apr 0120 ¥5.04trn 3-month auction

07Apr 0130 ¥700bn 30-year auction

09Apr 0120 6-month auction

09Apr 0130 5-year auction

10Apr 0120 3-month auction

14Apr 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

16Apr 0120 1-year auction

16Apr 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

17Apr 0120 3-month auction

21Apr 0130 20-year auction

23Apr 0130 2-year auction

24Apr 0120 3-month auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

01Apr 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr JGBs

03Apr 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 10-40yr JGBs

06Apr 0110 BoJ to buy 5-10yr JGBs

08Apr 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 5-10yr JGBs

13Apr 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

15Apr 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr JGBs

17Apr 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr JGBs

22Apr 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

24Apr 0110 BoJ to buy 10-40yr JGBs

27Apr 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

30Jun ---- Last day of BoJ policy board Funo's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

31Mar 05:00 Construction Orders Feb, actual 0.7% y/y

31Mar 05:00 Housing Starts Feb

31Mar 23:50 Tankan Big Mfg DI Q1, prev 0

31Mar 23:50 Tankan Big Mf Outlook DI Q1, prev 0

31Mar 23:50 Tankan Big Non-Mf DI Q1, prev 20, poll 6

31Mar 23:50 Tankan big non-mf outlook DI Q1, prev 18, poll 2

31Mar 23:50 Tankan All Big Capex Est Q1, prev 6.8%

31Mar 23:50 Tankan Small Mfg Index DI Q1, prev -9

31Mar 23:50 Tankan Small Mfg Outlook DI Q1, prev -12

31Mar 23:50 Tankan Small Non-Mfg Index Q1, prev 7

31Mar 23:50 Tankan Small Non-Mfg Outlook DI Q1, prev 1

31Mar 23:50 Tankan All Small Capex Est Q1

31Mar 23:50 Foreign Reserves Mar, prev USD 1359

01Apr 00:30 Jibun Bank Mfg PMI Diffusion Index Mar, prev 47.8

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Vincent Baby)

