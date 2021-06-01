JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGBs do little all day, interdealer market very quiet

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Jun 1 (IFR) - [JGBs]

Dealers saw some buying on the first day of June, perhaps motivated by the Bank of Japan not making any changes to its bond buying plan, but flows in the interdealer market were very light. With no JGB auction or BoJ bond buying operations scheduled for today, the market may be waiting for the US bond market to reopen after yesterday's Memorial Day holiday and provide near-term direction to JGBs.

Futures opened at 151.47 this morning, up just one tick from yesterday amid a lack of directional cues from the closed US markets. From the opening level, futures softened a bit and hit the day's low of 151.43 about five minutes before the midday close.

The cash bond market had a very quiet morning session. The first trade was seen in the 10-year off-the-run JB357 at 10:12am, almost one hour and 30 minutes after the 8:45am futures open, and only two other 10-year off-the-run issues traded before the midday close. All three issues changed hands at yesterday's closing levels.

This is what happened during the morning session on Japan Bond Trading Co, Japan's major interdealer market, but dealers did see some buying from clients. Regional buying was seen in 20 and 30-year bonds while a life insurer shifted from the 10-year segment to buy 30-year bonds. "Perhaps those investors were motivated by the BoJ's bond buying plan that was published late yesterday," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm. On Monday at 5pm, the central bank released its bond buying plan for June, in which it did not make any change to its buying amounts even though some investors had been looking for the BoJ to reduce them and bring volatility back to the market.

JGBs continued moving little in the afternoon, with no trades in the five-year on-the-run JS147, 10-year on-the-run JB362, 20-year on-the-run JL176 or 40-year on-the-run JU14 until the 3pm close. At the close, the 30-year on-the-run JX70 softened 1bp from yesterday to trade at 0.68%, but the volume was only ¥500m (US$4.56m). Meanwhile, futures recovered and closed at the day's high of 151.48 on expectations that the BoJ will buy more than ¥1trn of JGBs via its regular operations.

[3pm prices]

Futures +0.02 @151.48, open 151.47, high 151.48, low 151.43, volume 10,604

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.125%

JGB 05-year yield untraded on JBTC, but unch @-0.0975% on Tradeweb

JGB 10-year yield untraded on JBTC, but -0.2bp @0.075 on Tradeweb

JGB 20-year yield untraded on JBTC, but unch @0.4455% on Tradeweb

JGB 30-year yield +1.0bp @0.680%

JGB 40-year yield untraded on JBTC, but +0.6bp @0.717%

02-year swap rate 0.000bp @-0.02625%

05-year swap rate 0.000bp @0.00750%

07-year swap rate 0.000bp @0.04750%

10-year swap rate 0.000bp @0.12375%

20-year swap rate +0.375bp @0.39125%

30-year swap rate +0.500bp @0.53500%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.125bp @-27.375bp

Nikkei -45.74pt (-0.16%) @28,814.34

USDJPY 109.48

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

03Jun 0130 ¥2.6trn 10-year auction

04Jun 0120 ¥6.3trn 3-month auction

08Jun 0130 ¥900bn 30-year auction

09Jun 0120 6-month auction

10Jun 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

11Jun 0120 3-month auction

15Jun 0120 6-month auction

15Jun 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

16Jun 0120 1-year auction

17Jun 0120 3-month auction

22Jun 0130 5-year auction

24Jun 0130 20-year auction

25Jun 0120 3-month auction

29Jun 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

02Jun 0110 BoJ to buy Y475bn 1-3yr, Y450bn 3-5yr, Y200bn 10-25yr JGBs

09Jun 0110 BoJ to buy Y475bn 1-3yr, Y450bn 3-5yr, Y450bn 5-10yr JGBs

16Jun 0110 BoJ to buy Y475bn 1-3yr, Y450bn 3-5yr, Y450bn 5-10yr JGBs

23Jun 0110 BoJ to buy Y475bn 1-3yr, Y450bn 5-10yr JGBs

28Jun 0110 BoJ to buy Y450bn 3-5yr, Y450bn 5-10yr, Y50bn 25yr; JGBs

29Jun 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for June

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

02Jun 0130 BoJ Adachi's speech at online meeting, presser at 0500GMT

03Jun 0845 BoJ's meeting with banking accounts

04Jun 0630 BoJ's meeting with JGB dealers

04Jun 0830 BoJ's meeting with JGB investors

04Jun 0900 BoJ Kuroda as panelist at BIS-sponsored Green Swan Conf

17-18 June- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

22Jun 2350 BoJ minutes of Apr policy meeting

27Jun 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Jun policy meeting

29Jun ---- BoJ policy board Masai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

01Jun 23:50 May Monetary Base YY% , prev 24.67% y/y

03Jun 00:30 May Services PMI, prev 49.5

03Jun 23:30 Apr All Household Spending, prev 6.2% y/y, poll 9.3%

03Jun 23:30 Apr All Household Spending, prev 7.2% m/m, poll -2.2%

06Jun 23:50 May Foreign Reserves, prev US$1378.5

07Jun 05:00 Apr Coincident Index, prev 3.1

07Jun 05:00 Apr Leading Indicator, prev 4.3

07Jun 23:30 Apr Overtime Pay, prev -5%

07Jun 23:30 Apr Overall Labour Cash Earnings, prev 0.6%

07Jun 23:50 May Bank Lending, prev 4.8% y/y

07Jun 23:50 Apr Current Account NSA, prev Y2.65trn

07Jun 23:50 Apr Current Account, Goods, prev Y983.1bn

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))