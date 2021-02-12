JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGB yield curve bull-steepens on BoJ news

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Feb 12 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs rallied in a quiet session on Friday with five-year notes leading the way on Wednesday's news that the Bank of Japan may clarify it has room to deepen negative interest rates when it reviews its policy in March.

Futures opened at 151.63, up 14 ticks from Wednesday following the news from Jiji and Bloomberg that the Bank of Japan may clarify it has room to deepen negative interest rates when it reviews its policy at its March meeting. Early buying sent two-year yields down by 1bp to -0.135% even before the 8:45am futures market open.

Five-year notes then rallied 1.5bp to -0.11% around 9:15am, outperforming 10 and 20-year bonds which firmed only 1bp and 0.5bp, respectively. Futures moved up as high as 151.68 around 9:30am.

As the morning session progressed, the curve's steepening became more acute as 40-year yields moved back up from 0.705% early (down 0.5bp from Wednesday) to 0.71% by midday.

When the afternoon session started, futures plunged sharply to 151.34 and moved back up to 151.63 within a second. The flash plunge was due to small-sized trades in the March-June calendar spread at 0.14, where the March contract traded at 151.34 and the June contract at 151.20.

Futures returned to the 151.68 high around 2pm when five-year yields dropped a bit further to -0.115%, but longer-dated bonds moved little throughout the afternoon session.

Some participants are sceptical that the BoJ really intends to lower its short-term policy rate from the current -0.10%. They think such an easing step would hurt banks' profits more badly and increase the adverse effect of its monetary policy.

In the money market, today's ¥6.7trn three-month bill auction went well, stopping at -0.0949% with a 0.3bp tail. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.70, little changed from 3.73 at the previous sale last week. The new paper firmed to -0.108% in the secondary market.

[3pm prices]

Futures +0.17 @151.66, open 151.63, high 151.68, low 151.34, volume 20,123

Futures -0.14 @151.20, open 151.54, high 151.54, low 150.60, volume 18

Mar/Jun 0.00 @0.14, open 0.14, high 0.14, low 0.14, volume 17

JGB 02-year yield -1.0bp @-0.135%

JGB 05-year yield -2.0bp @-0.115%

JGB 10-year yield -1.0bp @0.065%

JGB 20-year yield -0.5bp @0.460%

JGB 30-year yield 0.0bp @0.665%

JGB 40-year yield 0.0bp @0.710%

02-year swap rate -0.875bp @-0.05500%

05-year swap rate -1.125bp @-0.03125%

07-year swap rate -1.125bp @0.01000%

10-year swap rate -1.125bp @0.09125%

20-year swap rate -0.625bp @0.37500%

30-year swap rate -0.375bp @0.51750%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis -0.75bp @-27.25bp

Nikkei -42.86pt (-0.14%) @29,520.07

USDJPY 104.83

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

16Feb 0130 ¥2.5trn 5-year auction

18Feb 0120 ¥3.5trn 1-year auction

18Feb 0130 ¥1.2trn 20-year auction

19Feb 0120 ¥6.7trn 3-month auction

24Feb 0120 6-month auction

24Feb 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

26Feb 0120 3-month auction

26Feb 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

15Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

19Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

22Feb 0110 BoJ to buy 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

25Jan 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr

26Feb 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Mar

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

18-19Mar ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 0630GMT

23Mar 2350 BoJ minutes of Jan policy meeting

28Mar 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Mar policy meeting

31Mar ---- BoJ policy board Sakurai's term ends

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP, prev 5% q/q, poll 2.3%

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP Annualised, prev 21.4% y/y, poll 9.5%

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP Private Consumption Prelim, prev 4.7%, poll 1.8%

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP Capital Expenditure, prev -3.4% q/q, poll 2.6%

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP External Demand, prev 2.9, poll 1%

14Feb 23:50 Q4 GDP Deflator Prelim, prev 1.2% y/y

15Feb 04:30 Dec Industrial O/P Revised SA, prelim -1.6% m/m, poll -0.5%

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))