JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGB losses limited despite rise in global yields

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Dec 2 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs' sensitivity to US Treasuries was low as 10-year JGB yields rose only 0.5bp after 10-year US yields moved up about 9bp overnight. Ultra long-end yields ultimately ended unchanged from yesterday, even though some participants are cautious towards tomorrow's 30-year auction.

JGB futures opened at 151.98, down 12 ticks from yesterday following higher global bond yields overnight. Cash bonds, on the other hand, were resilient. Yields only rose 0.5bp to 1.0bp in the seven to 40-year sector, with 20-year yields unable to touch 0.40%. Futures recovered to 152.01 around 9am.

After the early weakness, JGBs moved little and had a muted reaction to the BoJ's bond buying operations at 10:10am. Into the midday close, some weakness prevailed in off-the-run issues in the 30 to 40-year sector, but the weakness was limited to just 1bp. Futures eased to a 151.96 low.

Futures bounced to the early high of 152.01 in the early afternoon as the results of the JGB buying operation, especially in the three to five-year sector, were strong. Off-the-run issues in the 30-year sector too trimmed earlier losses. From the high, futures eased again and slipped below 152.00 around 1:30pm as there was some selling in the six-year sector from a Japanese lifer.

Around 2pm, both 30 and 40-year bonds recovered to yesterday's closing levels, a bit surprising especially before tomorrow's 30-year auction.

Despite the resilience of 30 and 40-year bonds, participants are not necessarily optimistic about that auction. "Because life insurers have been sticking to a dip-buying stance, the 20s/30s curve has been steepening," said a trader at a big Japanese house. Indeed, the 20s/30s spread is 26bp today, up from 14bp in late July. "I wonder at which level life insurers will buy in earnest."

Dealers too seem willing to unload long-end bonds before the auction. "When there was some dip-buying in the ultra long-end segment, we saw other dealers lower a price by 0.1bp to 0.15bp," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm. "Probably they wanted to be short before the auction."

Dealers' short positions are probably small, and hence short-covering demand will be limited at tomorrow's auction. "We saw nobody looking for the 30-year on-the-run JX68 [in the repo market]," said a repo market broker. "Perhaps shorts are ¥50bn to ¥100bn at most (versus the ¥900bn auction size)."

Also in the repo market, the rate on general collateral (GC) repo stayed in a familiar range, today around -7.5bp.

[3pm prices]

Dec fut -0.11 @151.99, open 151.98, high 152.01, low 151.95, volume 22,045

Mar fut -0.09 @151.91, open 151.90, high 151.93, low 151.89, volume 90

Dec/Mar 0.00 @0.08, open 0.08, high 0.08, low 0.08, volume 53

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.130%

JGB 05-year yield +0.5bp @-0.105%

JGB 10-year yield +0.5bp @0.020%

JGB 20-year yield 0.0bp @0.390%

JGB 30-year yield 0.0bp @0.650%

JGB 40-year yield 0.0bp @0.695%

02-year swap rate +0.125bp @-0.05125%

05-year swap rate +0.375bp @-0.03875%

07-year swap rate +0.500bp @-0.01375%

10-year swap rate +0.500bp @0.04625%

20-year swap rate +0.625bp @0.25625%

30-year swap rate +0.750bp @0.37125%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.25bp @-36.625bp

Nikkei +13.44pt (+0.05%) @26,800.98

USDJPY 104.45

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

03Dec 0130 ¥900bn 30-year auction

04Dec 0120 ¥7.55trn 3-month auction

08Dec 0130 5-year auction

09Dec 0120 6-month auction

10Dec 0130 20-year auction

11Dec 0120 3-month auction

15Dec 0120 6-month auction

15Dec 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

16Dec 0120 1-year auction

17Dec 0120 3-month auction

22Dec 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

24Dec 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

04Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 5-10yr, 10-25yr JGBs

07Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 25yr+ JGBs

11Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

16Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

21Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

28Dec 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Jan

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

03Dec 0130 BoJ Suzuki's speech at virtual meeting in Fukushima ref

17-18Dec ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

28Dec 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Dec policy meeting

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

03Dec 00:30 Nov Services PMI, prev 47.7

06Dec 23:50 Nov Foreign Reserves, prev US$1384.4

07Dec 05:00 Oct Coincident Index, prev 1.7

07Dec 05:00 Oct Leading Indicator, prev 4.4

07Dec 23:00 Dec Reuters Tankan Mfg Index, prev -13

07Dec 23:00 Dec Reuters Tankan Non-Mfg Index, prev -13

07Dec 23:50 Q3 GDP Deflator Final, prev 1.3% y/y

07Dec 23:50 Q3 GDP Revised Annualised, prev -28.8% q/q

07Dec 23:50 Q3 GDP Revised, prev -8.2% q/q

07Dec 23:50 Q3 GDP Capital Expenditure Revised, prev -4.5% q/q

07Dec 23:50 Q3 GDP Private Consumption Revised, prev -3.1% q/q

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))