JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGB curve steepens in quiet trade

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, December 14 (IFR) - [JGBs]

The JGB yield curve steepened on Monday as futures firmed following Friday's gains in global bonds while ultra long-end bonds softened as investors kept a wary eye on the government's increased issuance in the 20 and 40-year segments.

The gist of opinions from primary dealers at the meeting with the Ministry of Finance on Friday showed that many think, given strong demand from life insurers, the government will be able to issue more 40-year bonds in the next fiscal year. Some dealers think it can issue more 20-year bonds too, but that a 40-year issuance increase should come first.

The government will likely decide on the detail of the bond issuance plan for next fiscal year after the Cabinet approves the budget draft next Monday.

JGB futures opened at 152.13, up seven ticks from Friday and in line with a global trend. The cash bond market opened quietly, with trades only seen in the 20-year off-the-run JL173 and 30-year off-the-run JX63 in the first one hour of trading, both of which softened 0.5bp despite the gains in futures.

Around 10:30am, selling pressure became more noticeable in the 15-year sector, where the JL157 and JL156 weakened 1bp even when futures were holding firm. Actual selling may have emerged not today but last week given the fact that the sector had actually been sold off on Friday. Nonetheless, the cash market remained quiet, with no trades seen in the first 50 minutes of the afternoon session.

Into the 3pm close, 20 to 40-year bonds came under pressure, with 20-year yields rising to 0.385%, up 1bp from yesterday; 30-year yields to 0.625%, up 1.5bp; and 40-year yields to 0.67%, up 2bp. Despite the curve's steepening move, volumes in the cash market did not pick up, leaving some market participants at a loss whether the steepening has something to do with a curve-switch by pension funds or dealers' position adjustments before the government decides on how much it will increase long-end bond issuance.

"Pension funds may have switched from ultra long-end bonds to shorter maturities, but we didn't see any such flows," said a dealer at a domestic securities firm. "We did see light dip-buying in the 20-year sector, but didn't see any big dip-buying at the current yield levels." He said investors will probably buy in earnest if 20-year yields move back up to 0.40%.

Because of the lack of big flows in the cash market, the repo market too was quiet. The rate on general collateral (GC) repo inched down to -7.5bp from -6.5bp on Friday as the Bank of Japan bought ¥2.5trn of T-bills at its regular operation.

[3pm prices]

Dec futures +0.04 @152.20, open 152.24, high 152.27, low 152.19, volume 2,091

Mar futures +0.06 @152.12, open 152.13, high 152.15, low 152.08, volume 11,269

Dec/Mar +0.02 @0.12, open 0.11, high 0.14 , low 0.10, volume 1,606

JGB 02-year yield untraded on JBTC, but unch @-0.142% on Tradeweb

JGB 05-year yield untraded on JBTC, but -0.1bp @-0.1275% on Tradeweb

JGB 10-year yield 0.0bp @0.010%

JGB 20-year yield +1.0bp @0.385%

JGB 30-year yield +1.5bp @0.625%

JGB 40-year yield +2.0bp @0.670%

02-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.05500%

05-year swap rate -0.250bp @-0.04750%

07-year swap rate -0.250bp @-0.02500%

10-year swap rate -0.375bp @0.03375%

20-year swap rate +0.375bp @0.25375%

30-year swap rate +1.125bp @0.37375%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis -0.5bp @-37bp

Nikkei +79.92pt (+0.3%) @26,732.44

USDJPY 103.98

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

15Dec 0120 ¥3.8trn 6-month auction

15Dec 0130 ¥500bn liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

16Dec 0120 ¥3.5trn 1-year auction

17Dec 0120 ¥7.3trn 3-month auction

22Dec 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

24Dec 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

16Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

21Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

28Dec 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Jan

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

17-18Dec ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

28Dec 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Dec policy meeting

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

14Dec 04:30 Oct Tertiary Ind Act NSA, prev 3.9%

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Steve Garton)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))