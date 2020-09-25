JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGB curve steepens as 40s soggy after auction

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Sept 25 (IFR) - [JGBs]

The JGB yield curve steepened with two-year yields down 0.5bp while 30 and 40-year yields rose 1bp and 1.5bp, respectively. There was some speculation that the government may drop a hint that it will increase long-end bond issuance at today's meeting with JGB primary dealers. The weakness in 30 and 40-year bonds dealt a blow to dealers who replenished their inventories at yesterday's 40-year auction.

Futures opened at 152.18, up three ticks from yesterday, and quickly rose to a 152.20 high following gains in long-term US Treasuries overnight.

The cash market opened quietly, with the five-year on-the-run JS144, 10-year off-the-run JB350 and 30-year off-the-run JX64 being the only issues traded in the first hour of trading. The curve was steepening a bit with the yields on both JS144 and JB350 unchanged from yesterday while the yield on the JX64 moved up 0.5bp. It is worth noting that the JX64 had been sold off into the 3pm close yesterday, and it continued weakening today until 1:30pm.

The curve's steepening became more acute as the morning session wore on. The yield on the 40-year on-the-run JU13 rose 1.5bp to 0.635%, while the yield on the 20-year on-the-run JL173 up just 0.5bp, and the 10-year on-the-run JB359 unchanged from yesterday. The sell-off in the 40-year dealt a blow to dealers who bought the issue at 0.621% at yesterday's auction.

As mentioned earlier, the JX64 led the weakness in the ultra long-end sector initially. At 1:30pm, the JX64 weakened 0.605%, 2bp on the day, even when other 30-year issues were off 1.5bp.

Into the 3pm close, the JX64 recovered to 0.595%, but it was 40-year bonds that led the weakness in the long-end of the curve. The yield on the 40-year off-the-run JU9 moved up to 0.64%, 2bp higher from yesterday, and this is the biggest increase on the curve. "Dealers obviously feel pain especially after yesterday's 40-year auction," said a trader at a big domestic house.

The trader also said he is watching to see if 10-year yields break beyond the recent range at next week's 10-year sale. "I think 10s would start to move fast in either direction should they go beyond the 0.00% to 0.05% range," he said. "Once 10-year yields go negative, I think the zero level would be a resistance line."

In the short-end of the curve, the Ministry of Finance auctioned ¥7.55trn of three month bills. The weekly bill auction was not as strong as expected, stopping at -0.1659%, after having rallied from -0.17% to -0.205% in the pre-auction market. The tail was 2bp with only a 2.85 bid-to-cover ratio. The new paper recovered to -0.195% post-auction.

[3pm prices]

Futures +0.01 @152.16, open 152.18, high 152.20, low 152.09, volume 16,653

JGB 02-year yield -0.5bp @-0.160%

JGB 05-year yield +0.5bp @-0.120%

JGB 10-year yield +0.5bp @0.010%

JGB 20-year yield +0.5bp @0.395%

JGB 30-year yield +1.0bp @0.600%

JGB 40-year yield +1.5bp @0.635%

02-year swap rate +0.375bp @-0.05500%

05-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.05625%

07-year swap rate +0.250bp @-0.03750%

10-year swap rate +0.375bp @0.02000%

20-year swap rate +1.125bp @0.22750%

30-year swap rate +1.625bp @0.33375%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.375bp @-41.5bp

Nikkei +116.8pt (+0.51%) @23,204.62

USDJPY 105.33

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

29Sep 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

28Sep 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 5-10yr, 25yr+ JGBs

30Sep 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr JGBs

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

25Sep ---- MoF's meeting with JGB primary dealers

29Sep 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Sep policy meeting

05Oct 0640 BoJ Kuroda's video message at JSDA conference

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

28Sep 05:00 Jul Leading Indicator Revised, prev 6.1

28Sep 23:30 Sep CPI, Overall Tokyo, prev 0.3% y/y

28Sep 23:30 Sep CPI Tokyo Ex fresh food, prev -0.3% y/y

28Sep 23:30 Sep CPI Tokyo Excl Food & Energy, prev -0.4% y/y

28Sep 23:30 Sep CPI Tokyo Excl Food & Energy, prev -0.3% m/m

29Sep 23:50 Aug Industrial O/P Prelim SA, prev 8% m/m

29Sep 23:50 Aug Industrial O/P Prelim SA, prev -15.7% y/y

29Sep 23:50 Sep IP Forecast 1 Mth Ahead, prev 4%

29Sep 23:50 Oct IP Forecast 2 Mth Ahead, prev 1.9%

29Sep 23:50 Aug Retail Sales, prev -2.9% y/y

29Sep 23:50 Aug Large Scale Retail Sales, prev 4.1% y/y

30Sep 05:00 Aug Construction Orders, prev -22.9% y/y

