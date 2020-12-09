JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGB curve bull-flattens in quiet session

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, December 9 (IFR) - [JGBs]

The JGB yield curve flattened in a quiet session on Wednesday as five-year notes softened and 30 and 40-year bonds remained solid. Sandwiched by weaker mid-term bonds and firmer ultra long-end bonds, futures moved in a very tight range with no clear direction.

JGB futures opened at 152.09, off just one ticks from yesterday, and then slipped to 152.06 within 15 minutes. The positive tone from firmer global bonds overnight was mitigated by a media report that this fiscal year's tax revenue will be ¥8trn lower than the initial estimate.

The yield curve steepened initially with 10-year yields moving sideways at 0.015% while 20-year yields edged up 0.5bp to 0.38%. The early steepening move proved to be short-lived, however, as 40-year firmed to 0.675% (down 0.5bp from yesterday) and futures bounced from the low to 152.12.

The curve's flattening move became more noticeable as the morning session wore on. Thirty-year yields dipped to 0.625% (down 0.5bp from yesterday), while 40-year yields fell a bit further to 0.67%.

The curve remained under flattening pressure in the afternoon. Although both 30-year on-the-run JX68 and 40-year on-the-run JU13 stayed the same as where they had been in the morning, off-the-run issues in these segments firmed a bit further. There was light profit-taking in 40-year bonds, but the selling was too small to push yields higher. In the shorter maturities, some selling appeared in the five-year and 13 to 14-year segments, preventing futures from rising even with the strength in 30 and 40-year bonds.

In the bill market, a ¥3.8trn six-month bill auction went well, stopping at -0.0861%, the same as where it had traded in the morning session. The results may have been stronger than some had anticipated, given the fact that post-auction short-covering pushed the new paper up to -0.097% at one stage.

The strong auction results kept dealers' funding costs from rising. The rate on general collateral (GC) repo stated relatively low at -9bp, indicating that dealers are keeping their inventories of six-month bills under control. That said, heavy supply in the three-month sector is slowly becoming a burden on dealers. Focus is on whether three-month bills will recover. A sudden widening in the three-month USD/JPY basis swaps since Monday may encourage US dollar-rich investors to buy Japanese three-month bills.

Tomorrow's key event is a 20-year auction. It will be a reopening of the 20-year JL174. Although the JL174 has been very cheap at -10bp to -12bp in the repo market, dealers are said to have built up a decent amount of short positions and hence there will be some short-covering demand at the auction. However, some dealers are a bit cautious because they doubt whether investors are happy to buy 20-year bonds around the 0.38% area.

[3pm prices]

Dec fut 0.00 @152.10, open 152.09, high 152.12, low 152.06, volume 37,691

Mar fut +0.01 @152.04, open 152.04, high 152.06, low 152.01, volume 23,284

Dec/Mar -0.01 @0.06, open 0.06, high 0.07, low 0.05, volume 20,986

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.140%

JGB 05-year yield 0.0bp @0.000%

JGB 10-year yield 0.0bp @0.015%

JGB 20-year yield 0.0bp @0.375%

JGB 30-year yield -0.5bp @0.625%

JGB 40-year yield -1.0bp @0.670%

02-year swap rate -0.250bp @-0.05375%

05-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.04250%

07-year swap rate 0.000bp @-0.02000%

10-year swap rate +0.125bp @0.04000%

20-year swap rate +0.375bp @0.25000%

30-year swap rate +0.375bp @0.36375%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis -0.625bp @-37.25bp

Nikkei +350.86pt (+1.33%) @26,817.94

USDJPY 104.14

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

09Dec 0120 6-month auction

10Dec 0130 ¥1.2trn 20-year auction

11Dec 0120 ¥7.3trn 3-month auction

15Dec 0120 ¥3.8trn 6-month auction

15Dec 0130 ¥500bn liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

16Dec 0120 ¥3.5trn 1-year auction

17Dec 0120 3-month auction

22Dec 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

24Dec 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

11Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

16Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

21Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

28Dec 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Jan

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

11Dec ---- MoF's meeting with JGB primary dealers

17-18Dec ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

28Dec 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Dec policy meeting

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

09Dec 23:50 Nov Corp Goods Price, prev -0.2% m/m, poll -0.1%

09Dec 23:50 Nov Corp Goods Price, prev -2.1% y/y, poll -2.2%

09Dec 23:50 Q4 Business Survey Index, prev 0.1%

11Dec 02:00 Dec Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI DI, prev 38.98

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Big Mfg DI, , prev -27

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Big Mf Outlook DI, prev -17

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Big Non-Mfg DI, prev -12

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan big Non-mfg outlook DI, prev -11

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan All Big Capex Est, prev 1.4%

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Small Mfg DI, prev -44

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Small Mfg Outlook DI, prev -38

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Small Non-Mfg DI, prev -22

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Sm Non-Mfg Outlook DI, prev -27

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan All Small Capex Est, prev -16.1%

14Dec 04:30 Oct Tertiary Ind Act NSA, prev 3.9%

