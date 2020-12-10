JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGB curve bull-flattens despite poor 20yr auction

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, December 10 (IFR) - [JGBs]

JGBs firmed Thursday to maintain the recent bull-flattening tone. They had erased earlier gains after a poor 20-year auction before recovering, suggesting the market is anticipating only a modest issuance increase for a third extra budget. Indeed, Reuters reported after the 3pm close that the government will try to minimise an increase in bonds sold via auctions this fiscal year.

JGB futures opened at 152.08, off just two ticks from yesterday following losses in US Treasuries overnight. The losses quickly stalled however, as cash bonds held steady with five, 10, 30 and 40-year yields remaining unchanged at -0.115%, 0.015%, 0.62% and 0.665%, respectively.

After 9pm, futures started moving higher, driven by ultra-long-end bonds. Thirty and forty-year yields fell to 0.61% and 0.65%, respectively, as there was some buying in 40-year bonds from a life insurer.

Futures fell as low as 152.06 in response to a weaker-than-expected 20-year auction. The auction stopped at 0.372% with a relatively long 0.6bp tail. Some had bid strongly with rumours of an order from a mega-bank, but many other investors backed off. The bid-to-cover ratio was only 3.01, lower than the six-auction average of 3.79. Both 20 and 30-year bonds gave up earlier gains, moving back to 0.375% and 0.62% after the 20yr auction.

Surprisingly, the post-auction weakness was short-lived. Thirty-year yields fell to 0.615%, while 10-year yields fell to 0.01% as there was buying from regional accounts. But the 12 to 15-year sector turned soggy, probably indicating that some switched from the sector to other maturities.

The flattening pressure may persist for a while, in our view, given the fact that the curve flattened even after a poor auction. "Perhaps this is a correction after 30 and 40-year bonds underperformed for a long time," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm. The 20s/30s curve is 24bp today, off from the 26.5bp peak in late November, but still a lot steeper from 14bp in late July.

Tomorrow sees NTT Finance price a ¥1trn jumbo domestic bond deal, to which we expect some investors to switch from JGBs. The supply pressure should be mitigated by the Bank of Japan which is scheduled to buy ¥1.34trn of JGBs in the one to 10-year segment.

[Weekly MoF data]

According to the weekly data published by the Ministry of Finance this morning, Japanese accounts remained net buyers in foreign bonds for the sixth week in a row.

Their net buying since the October 25 week stands at ¥6.0447trn after they bought a net ¥1.2527trn last week.

On the other side of the ledger, foreign accounts were net sellers of Japanese bonds for the second consecutive week. They sold a net ¥278bn last week, up from ¥116.1bn the previous week.

[3pm prices]

Dec futures +0.03 @152.13, open 152.08, high 152.16, low 152.06, volume 41,491

Mar futures +0.02 @152.06, open 152.01, high 152.10, low 152.00, volume 34,537

Dec/Mar +0.01 @0.07, open 0.07, high 0.08, low 0.05, volume 25,047

JGB 02-year yield untraded on JBTC, but -0.137% on Tradeweb

JGB 05-year yield -0.5bp @-0.120%

JGB 10-year yield -0.5bp @0.010%

JGB 20-year yield 0.0bp @0.375%

JGB 30-year yield -0.5bp @0.615%

JGB 40-year yield -1.0bp @0.655%

02-year swap rate 0.000bp @-0.05375%

05-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.04375%

07-year swap rate -0.125bp @-0.02125%

10-year swap rate -0.250bp @0.03750%

20-year swap rate -0.375bp @0.24625%

30-year swap rate -0.625bp @0.35750%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis +0.875bp @-36.375bp

Nikkei -61.7pt (-0.23%) @26,756.24

USDJPY 104.42

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

11Dec 0120 ¥7.3trn 3-month auction

15Dec 0120 ¥3.8trn 6-month auction

15Dec 0130 ¥500bn liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

16Dec 0120 ¥3.5trn 1-year auction

17Dec 0120 3-month auction

22Dec 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

24Dec 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

11Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

16Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

21Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

28Dec 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Jan

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

11Dec ---- MoF's meeting with JGB primary dealers

17-18Dec ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

28Dec 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Dec policy meeting

[Upcoming economic data (GMT)]

11Dec 02:00 Dec Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI DI, prev 38.98

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Big Mfg DI, , prev -27

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Big Mf Outlook DI, prev -17

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Big Non-Mfg DI, prev -12

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan big Non-mfg outlook DI, prev -11

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan All Big Capex Est, prev 1.4%

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Small Mfg DI, prev -44

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Small Mfg Outlook DI, prev -38

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Small Non-Mfg DI, prev -22

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan Sm Non-Mfg Outlook DI, prev -27

13Dec 23:50 Q4 Tankan All Small Capex Est, prev -16.1%

14Dec 04:30 Oct Tertiary Ind Act NSA, prev 3.9%

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland)

