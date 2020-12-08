JPN GOVTS CLOSE: JGB curve bull-flattens as Japan unveils stimulus package

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, December 8 (IFR) - [JGBs]

The JGB yield curve bull-flattened on Tuesday as uncertainty about an issuance increase cleared with the announcement of a ¥73.6trn fresh stimulus package to help the economy recover, including a third extra budget for the current fiscal year which is worth ¥20trn. Given low trading volume in cash bonds, the flattening has more to do with a lack of sellers than with actual big buying.

JGB futures opened at 152.03, up six ticks from yesterday following gains in global bonds. The first trade of the day in the cash market was seen even before the 8:45am futures market open. The 20-year on-the-run JL174 traded 0.38% at 8:43am, firming 0.5bp from yesterday. Moving in parallel with 20-year yields, five, 10, 30 and 40-year yields also fell 0.5bp to -0.115%, 0.015%, 0.64% and 0.69%, respectively.

As the morning session wore on, the curve started to flatten, with 30-year yields down a bit further to 0.635% around 10:30am.

Today's ¥2.5trn five-year auction went well, stopping at -0.114% with a 0.4bp tail. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.96, much the same as the six-auction average of 3.93.

The curve's flattening continued in the afternoon, helping futures to extend the gains. Forty-year yields fell to 0.68%, down a net 1.5bp on the day, followed by 20-year yields which fell to 0.375% into the 3pm close. Futures moved up to a 152.12 high around 2:30pm.

The drop in 20-year yields was disappointing to those who are looking to buy 20-year bonds at or near 0.40% at Thursday's 20-year auction.

"It seems to me the curve was flattening because the uncertainty about an issuance increase is slowly cleared up," said a dealer at a Japanese securities firm. "We saw light strength-selling from regional accounts in 10s, 20s and 30s today, but none of the selling was big, so I think today's flattening is because sellers decided to hold off."

It is quite impressive that JGBs maintained their bid tone even before big supply in the domestic market. The size of an upcoming four-part senior bond offering NTT Finance is currently marketing is expected to be ¥1trn, a record size in Japan, with the book size said to be twice as much. The bond, to be guaranteed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, is scheduled to price on Friday.

[MoF data]

According to the October data from the Ministry of Finance, Japanese accounts logged net buying in US, Canadian, Australian and UK sovereign bonds. Their respective net buying amounts were ¥368.6bn, ¥359.9bn, ¥427.5bn and ¥268.2bn. They logged ¥343.4bn of net sales in French sovereign bonds.

[3pm prices]

Dec futures +0.13 @152.10, open 152.03, high 152.12, low 152.02, volume 27,221

Mar futures +0.12 @152.03, open 151.95, high 152.05, low 151.95, volume 7,372

Dec/Mar -0.01 @0.07, open 0.07, high 0.08, low 0.07, volume 6,336

JGB 02-year yield 0.0bp @-0.140%

JGB 05-year yield -0.5bp @-0.115%

JGB 10-year yield -0.5bp @0.015%

JGB 20-year yield -0.5bp @0.380%

JGB 30-year yield -1.0bp @0.635%

JGB 40-year yield -1.5bp @0.680%

02-year swap rate -0.250bp @-0.05125%

05-year swap rate -0.500bp @-0.04125%

07-year swap rate -0.750bp @-0.02000%

10-year swap rate -0.875bp @0.03875%

20-year swap rate -1.125bp @0.24625%

30-year swap rate -1.250bp @0.36000%

5-year USDJPY xccy basis unch @-36.625bp

Nikkei -80.36pt (-0.3%) @26,467.08

USDJPY 104.05

[Upcoming auctions (GMT)]

09Dec 0120 6-month auction

10Dec 0130 20-year auction

11Dec 0120 3-month auction

15Dec 0120 6-month auction

15Dec 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 5yr-15.5yr)

16Dec 0120 1-year auction

17Dec 0120 3-month auction

22Dec 0130 liquidity tap auction (for 15.5yr-39yr)

24Dec 0130 2-year auction

[Upcoming BoJ operations]

11Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

16Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

21Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr JGBs

25Dec 0110 BoJ to buy 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr, 25yr+ JGBs

28Dec 0800 BoJ to announce JGB buying plan for Jan

[Upcoming events (GMT)]

11Dec ---- MoF's meeting with JGB primary dealers

17-18Dec ---- BoJ's two-day policy meeting, Kuroda's presser at 3:30pm

28Dec 2350 BoJ summary of opinions at Dec policy meeting

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Steve Garton)

